Virat Kohli, seen with wife Anushka Sharma, had been a brand ambassador of the men's grooming product line which has tied up with the world cricket's governing body as sponsors. Image Credit: Instagram

Kolkata: Himalaya MEN, a brand of India’s Himalaya Drug Company’s Men’s care range, signed a landmark deal to become the official grooming partner of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) men’s events through 2022. The association covers the ICC World Test Championship Finals 2021 and the two men’s T20 World Cups in 2021-22.

Men’s grooming products, which have come a long way from the days of Gillette, now have leading cricketers like Virat Kohli - men’s cricket captain - aand Rishabh Pant as brand ambassadors of the Himalaya range.

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said in a statement: “Our events provide leading brands an unparalleled, high-reach platform for conversations with tremendously involved and passionate fans. We are pleased to have Himalaya MEN on board as a partner for some of our marquee men’s tournaments, beginning with the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand to be held in Southampton, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World 2022 in Australia.”

'Fantastic opportunity'

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division of The Himalaya Drug Company, said: “Cricket is a sport that is enjoyed by everyone in India, and it is indeed a great opportunity to have associated with the world governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council. This is a fantastic opportunity to take a homegrown men’s grooming brand like Himalaya MEN to a global platform, as it further reinforces our commitment to wellness and sport. We are extremely delighted that this partnership will further enhance our brand vision of ’Wellness in Every Home and Happiness in Every Heart’ to our large consumer base.”