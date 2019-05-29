Despite this being my seventh World Cup, there is no dearth of the adrenalin rush

A general view is pictured during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

It’s my seventh World Cup as a journalist, but the level of excitement is still no less. Throughout the showpiece, I will be crisscrossing the length and breadth of England to catch the action live for Gulf News readers and bring the sights and sounds around the event with videos, social media - all the works. Follow my daily World Cup Diary here. - K.R. Nayar, Chief Cricket Writer, Gulf News

Thursday, May 30:

Cricket World Cup begins amid much fanfare from South Africa and England

London: The walk from Vauxhall Tube station to the famous Oval ground for the opening match of the ICC Cricket World between hosts England and South Africa was enjoyable with volunteers guiding fans all the way and wishing everyone an exciting match.

South Africans made the biggest noise announcing that they will beat the favourites — England. Posters displaying an interesting quote from legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar saying “When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones” could be seen along with the World Cup logo along the way. An apple with the World Cup emblem was distributed free to every fan. An English fan who was distributing the apple jokingly told Gulf News: “It is only given to the South Africans to poison them.”

Although many fans from the subcontinent, especially India and Pakistan, did not turn up for the match, all food stalls selling Indian food were seen to be doing brisk business. Eating a samosa, a South African fan said: “I enjoy samosas and I love to munch them, just like how my team will chew England today.”

Indian flavours on high demand

A packed stadium watched the action at the Oval. An Australian, who had turned up for the match, remarked: “I have come for this match just to tell my grandchildren that I’d witnessed the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup I also want to see how England play today ... just to gauge our chances of retaining the World Cup.”

The press box at the Oval was packed and my seat was next to the official scorer. He told me: “You have the best seat in the stadium as you can get details from me all the time.”

When leg-spinner Imran Tahir picked the wicket of opener Jonny Bairstow with the second ball of the match and ran all the way towards the crowd spreading his arms, it looked like he could run out of the ground. None of his colleagues were able to reach him for a long time to give him a pat since he had almost reached long-off. So quick was the first wicket to fall that many fans actually missed it.

South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates taking England's Jonny Bairstow wicket for a duck during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London. Image Credit: AFP

I asked one attendee whether he was supporting England. “I am Irish but am here to support England skipper Eoin Morgan as he is Irish. I want to see an Irish captain lift the World Cup for England,” he said proudly.

Some of the Indian fans were excited that Virat Kohli was well dressed when he went to meet the Queen on Wednesday evening. In the group picture with all captains, he was seen seated without wearing socks! A fan jokingly remarked: “Kohli seems to have forgotten to pack his socks for the World Cup. Hope he buys a few and pulls them up, and performs well during the matches.”

Watch: Free apples with the World Cup emblem are served for fans

Music band welcoming fans

Fans get ready for opening match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has commenced from the Oval Cricket Ground. Gulf News takes you on a trip with the fans into the stadium. The excitement to watch the opening match was unprecedented. The fans, making a lot of noise, walked into their seats. Almost everyone carried food on to the ground to watch the action munching and drinking.

The queue to buy World Cup memorabilia

At the Oval memorabilia store. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News

An Indian Sikh man with his friends at the Oval

The volunteers did their best by guiding the fans from the railway station. Long queues for food as well as to enter could be seen. It wasn’t only England and South African fans that turned up but from other cricket playing nations too.

World Cup journey begins: On way to Oval with volunteers guiding all the way

As a cricket fan told Gulf News: “I can tell my grandchildren that I had watched the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2019.”

On way to Oval with volunteers guiding all the way Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News

Wednesday, May 29:

The Oval all dressed up to usher in the showpiece

Walking into the Oval Cricket Ground also evokes a special feeling - it is like diving into a book on cricket history. In every nook and corner of this stadium, there is a feel of the history of the game and stadium authorities have ensured that the history of this ground is projected well.

There was a long queue to collect my accreditation badge for this World Cup. It was a special moment for me being my seventh World Cup that I will be reporting. When I reached the collection window, the lady at the counter said that my accreditation had already been collected!

At Oval, with the accreditation for my seventh World Cup.

It felt similar to those who may have turned up to vote in the election in India and were told that their vote had already been cast. However, the lady quickly solved the problem stating that it was a slip of the eye and then presented me with a lovely World Cup bag that has the World Cup 2019 cap.

Entrance to the Oval ground all decked up. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News From the walls of the Oval ground. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News From the walls of the Oval ground. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News View gallery as list

Cricketers feel special when they receive their Test cap or the One Day International Cap; the same applies to journalists when they get the souvenir cap. I had carried with me the 2015 World Cup cap that I received in Australia, and it was exciting to have both the caps on and take a selfie.

Here's the 2015 World Cup cap (right) which I worn in Australia, along with the brand new 2019 one (left). Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News Though the opening match does not figure India, a truck named 'Goody Gujarati' offering Indian food is among the range of food stalls. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/GulfNews View gallery as list

Today, the Oval looked even more beautiful than before since it has been dressed up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019’s first match between England and South Africa tomorrow. It was a festive atmosphere in and around the ground. Food trucks kept coming in to position themselves at their allotted places. Though the opening match does not figure India, a truck named 'Goody Gujarati' offering Indian food is among the range of food stalls. Another prominent one will be selling the famous British 'fish and chips'.

On the way to the press conference room is a wall describing the history of the Oval. Among the interesting reads are the one that shows when the first Test match was played here from September 6-8, 1880, between England against Australia, and another one on how the Ashes series began from 1882.

The historic Oval ground all dressed up for the World Cup. Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News