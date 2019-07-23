Wasim Akram Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Manchester: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was on Tuesday left high and dry at the airport after the authorities humiliated him for carrying insulin, the legendary fast bowler tweeted.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram said in a tweet.

An important member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Akram has 414 wickets to his name in 104 Tests and 502 ODI wickets in 356 matches.