Galaxy of entertainers lined up for the final

Dubai: Barcelona legend Carles Puyol will be among the stars to feature in a glittering PSL closing ceremony in Karachi on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned an impressive closing ceremony of the PSL’s fourth edition, which will start at 5pm (UAE time) before the toss takes place at 6.30pm and the first ball is bowled at 7pm.

A galaxy of international stars will perform at the closing ceremony, whose chief guest will be honourable Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The ceremony will be hosted by one of the most popular anchors and singers, Karachi’s Fakhar-e-Alam.

Spain’s football star Puyol will be a special guest at the closing ceremony. The Barcelona central defender had earned 100 international caps and won the Euro 2008 and Fifa World Cup 2010.

The leading performers to display their talent include Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan, Young Desi with the final performance of the ceremony by the iconic Junoon band.