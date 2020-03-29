Cheteshwar Pujara Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday asked the citizens of the country to stay home as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The BCCI shared images of India’s top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his family and captioned the post as: “The Pujara family is spending some quality, some household chores and fun time with the little one, stay home, stay safe”.

The BCCI, on Saturday, announced a donation of Rs 51 crore (510 million) towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund which has been set up by Modi to “contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities”. The PM-CARES Fund was announced on Saturday to fight the coronavirus pademic.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against spread of the highly contagious infection.

“In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days - three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew,” the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.

“If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years,” he had added.