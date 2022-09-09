Nissanka fashions Sri Lanka's win

Pathum Nissanka struck an unbeaten 55 as Sri Lanka scored 124/5 to beat Pakistan by five wickets with 18 balls to spare. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (21) weighed in well. This is Sri Lanka's fifth win in a row. The two teams meet again in the final on Sunday.

Nissanka stabilises Sri Lankan chase

Pathum Nissanka found an able partner in Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and the two have put on a 44-run partnership to haul Sri Lanka back on track. Rajapaksa, who survived a sharp stumping chance, kept chancing his arm and finally hit straight to mid-wicket off Usman Qadir. With just 42 runs in 8.4 overs, Rajapaksa could have been a bit cautious, especially with Nissanka hitting a six two balls earlier. Nissanka’s presence gives Sri Lanka a sense of stability in their chase, his wicket is crucial for Pakistan. After 12 overs, Sri Lanka are 83 for 4, needing another 39 off 48 balls. Nissanka is batting on 47.

Haris Rauf of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sri Lanka’s chase falters

Chasing a small target is always tricky, but the key to achieving it is patience. The longer the batters stay at the wicket, the bowling team will be under pressure.

With an asking rate of almost run a ball, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start, losing the in-form Kusal Mendis off the second ball, and Danushka Gunathilaka and Dhananjaya de Silva all followed in the same fashion. Opener Pathum Nissanka is playing an anchor role, and the rest should bat around the left-hander. After six overs, Sri Lanka are 37 for 3.

Mohammad Hasnain of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Mid-innings summary: Sri Lanka need 122 to win

Sri Lanka have restricted Pakistan to an under-par 121 in the final Super 4 match of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (September 9).

Sri Lankan bowlers were spot on in varying their length and pace, and did not give room and pace for the Pakistan batters to launch an attack. The excellent bowling was backed by some brilliant fielding.

The 35-run second-wicket partnership between skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman was the highest and once the pair was dismissed, pressure mounted as runs were difficult to come by.

The pressure finally caught up with Pakistan near the half-way mark, as Zaman and Azam were dismissed in consecutive overs. Sri Lanka assumed total control with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming two wickets in one over, backed by Dhananjaya de Silva and Maheesh Theekshana.

Apart from the top three, the only other major contribution came from Mohammad Nawaz before Pakistan were all out for 121 with five balls still left in the innings.

After having done half the job well, Sri Lanka need a good start from openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka to ensure they reach the target of 122.

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan is run out against Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sri Lanka claim four wickets in three overs

Two wickets in two balls by Wanindu Hasaranga has strengthened Sri Lanka’s hold on the match. Ifthikar Ahmed ended a long wait for a boundary, the previous one was a four wide. That shows the control the Sri Lankan bowlers had on the match. They have not given any room or pace for Pakistan to find their timing and the bowling was backed by good fielding. A great catch, the skier well judged by Pathum Nissanka, to dismiss Khushdil Shah triggered the slide, with three wickets coming in two overs. After 16 overs, Pakistan are 95/7, losing four wickets in three overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan in the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Two quick wickets boost Sri Lanka

Runs are hard to come by and the loss of Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam has given the Sri Lankan bowling a big boost. Sri Lanka should try and restrict Pakistan to 140-150. With two new batters around, Sri Lankan spinners should fancy their chances. Still they have manged to keep the Pakistan batters quiet. After 12 overs, Pakistan are 78/3.

Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot against Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Tidy bowling by Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan bowlers have tried their best to arrest the run flow and managed to get the wicket of the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, the skier caught by the wicketkeeper, to give debutant Pramod Madushan his maiden Twenty20 international wicket. So far the Sri Lankan bowlers have stuck to the plan and not allowed any easy runs on a wicket that is not easy for strokeplay. After 7 overs, Pakistan are 53/1.

Pakistani fans at the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The toss and the teams

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sri Lanka have made two changes to the squad: Dhananjaya de Silva comes in for Charith Asalanka, and debutant Pramod Madushan replaces Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan also have made two changes: Shadab Khan, man of the match in the previous game against Afghanistan, is injured while Naseem Shah has been rested. Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali will play today.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lankan fans at the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Preview: Spinners expected to play a big role

Dubai: Sri Lanka and Pakistan have good bowling options and spinners could play a big role in the final Super 4 match of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (September 9).