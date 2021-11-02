Video Credit:

Gulf News experts take you through Pakistan's 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi to make it to the semi-finals. The associate country was certainly not disgraced in the defeat.

09:45PM



Wiese battles till the end, but that was not enough as Namibia lost by 45 runs. With this victory, Pakistan are assured of a place in the semi-finals.

09:05PM



The asking rate is mounting for Namibia. Earamus and Williams are now targeting the spinners to increase their scoring rate and give them a chance for the elusive win. But the end result is the wicket of skipper Erasmus, who was caught by Shadab Khan off Imad Wasim for 15.

09:05PM



Imad strikes as he removes skipper Erasmus who was looking in good form and hit some superb shots. Namibia 83.3

08:47PM



Unfortunate run out ends a budding partnership between Baard and Williams. Williams, while turning for the second slipped, and not knowing that his partner's condition Baard went for the second only to be sent back. But the opener couldn't beat the throw and reach back in time. Namibia are 56/2 after 9 overs.

08:46PM



Good throw by Rauf who has a very good arm. Williams gets out while trying to take second run after pushing Hafeez on the leg side. Wicketkeeper Rizwan makes no mistakes and runs Williams out. Pakistani bowlers are dominating while the Pakistani fans have already begun celebrations in the stands. Namibia 56/2

08:32PM



Namibia make a quiet start in the powerplay overs. After six overs the debutants are 34/1 with opener Baard batting on 22.

08:22PM



Out: First wicket down. Hassan Ali strikes in his first over. Lingen bowled for 4 in the second over the Namibia innings chasing 190 runs in 20 overs.

08:13PM



Pakistan finishes innings by handing Namibia a daunting target of 190 runs in 20 overs. Pakistani openers kept their heads down to pull through the initial pace attacks by Namibian bowlers who got a lot of swing but were denied any breakthrough. A stylish knock of 70 runs in 49 balls by skipper Babar Azam set the pace with 113 run opening partnership. Rizwan carried the bat with a superb knock off 79 in 50 balls . The stubborn Pakistani openers once again displayed class on a difficult wicket at Zayed Stadium. Pakistan scored 130 runs in the last 1o overs compared to only 59 in the first 10 overs. Tough chase for Namibia.

07:58PM



Superb hitting by opener Rizwan in the last over. He hits left-arm Namibian pacer for 23 run in the 20th over with four sixes and a six. Pakistan finishes innings at 189 in 20 overs.

07:49PM



Smit's last over is proving too costly for Namibia. The line the bowler bowled and the field placement were certainly not in sync. The inexperience at the top level showed. The end result, 24 runs were scored off the six balls.

07:48PM



50 up for Rizwan. Pakistan opener scores a very patient 54 off in 42 balls with a stylish six. He holds the one end and keeps ticking the score board. Pak. 165/2 in 19 overs

07:39PM



Namibian bowlers, under pressure, concede too many loose balls and many boundaries in the process. They have erred in their basics on a wicket that still has plenty to offer.

07:26PM



Out: Pakistan lose second wicket. Fakkhar Zaman edges Wiese straight to wicket keeper. Pak 122/2 in 16 overs

07:26PM



07:21PM



Wicketkeeper Green pulls off a great catch to give Namibia the second wicket. The edge was going down at a rapid pace, but Green dived in time to complete a superb catch to give Jan Frylinck his first wicket

07:18PM



Another superb display of batting by Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Rizwan with 100 run partnership between them in 13 overs. Pakistan is heading for a good total of 170 plus run. Pak 101/0 in 13 overs.

06:51PM



10 overs gone. Pakistan batters score only 59 runs in 60 deliveries. They need to accelerate the run rate to put up decent total on the scoreboard to defend. We expect to see some big hitting in the next half of the Pakistan innings as they batters will have to flex their muscles now. Pak 59/0 in 10 overs

06:43PM



Pakistan batters are over-cautious against the fine attack by Namibian pacers who are not giving them chance to swing their arms freely. Pakistan scores only 29/0 in the six over power play. Babar and Rizwan need to improvise to send the ball to boundary line to have a good total to defend.

06:42PM



Namibia's grip on the match looseing slowly as the batters are playing their shots at will. Still, they have done a good job so far and should be ready to face the music. The pressure on fielders showing with a couple of easy shots misfielded, allowing extra runs.

06:24PM



Babar hits first four of the innings in the fourth over. David Wiese was hit through the covers. Seven runs in the fourth over. Pakistan openers could score only 13 runs in four overs of the power play.

06:24PM



Pakistani batters fail to score runs in the first three overs as they were kept under check by the left-arm pacer Trumpelmann. Pak 6/0 in three overs. Batters seem to be over cautious.

06:29PM



Namibian bowlers are not giving away anything, keeping a tight line and length. Erasmus replaces Trumpelmann with Smit, who almost gave a breakthrough. The umpire reverses the decision after a review by Pakistan.

06:09PM



There is a fair amount of grass on the wicket and Ruben Trumpelmann straight away hits the right areas. The left-arm pacer, Namibia’s leading bowler in the tournament, has the ability to give early breakthroughs and his captain will bank on him a lot. After one over Pakistan are 0 for no loss.

Mohammad Rizwan along with skipper Babar Azam has opened the Pakistan batting innings. The Namibian bowlers are pretty good.

05:56PM



We are here at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam did not make any changes to his winning XI. It has been a decade since Pakistan last lost a T20 match in Abu Dhabi - to England. They have won their last five matches at this ground in the UAE. Should be good...

05:42PM



Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against Namibia.

05:31PM



Match preview