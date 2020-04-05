Roger Federer in isolation during coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: While they are forced from their playing fields, many sports stars are doing everything they can to keep their hands in while they ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtually no sporting activity is taking place across the globe due to COVID-19, but the top athletes are still staying at the top of their game and stay ready for when the dangers clear and they can get back in action.

One such star is 20-time Grand Slam winner and world No. 4 Roger Federer, who stayed in isolation and fought off the chilly weather to keep his hand in at home in the Swiss mountains.

And he made sure he still has that flamboyant touch that made him such a crowd-pleaser ...

Fellow tennis star and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic looked more likely to get in trouble with the wife for breaking ornaments with an impromptu indoor knockabout with frying pans for rackets ...

Women’s world No. 2 Simona Halep played it a bit safer with the #stayathomechallenge toilet roll keepie-up routine ...

A whole host of golfers took on the golf version of keepie-uppie, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson...

Manchester City’s star striker Sergio Aguero may have found it a little difficult to find room to kick a football around indoors, but made sure he kept his body in tip-top condition ...

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelhof prepared his own footie training routine...

Even the future football stars of tomorrow came up with their own innovative ways to stay fit in isolation...

India cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya managed to get a quick game in the family home..

Fellow countryman Shikar Dhawan offered up some batting tips you can practise at home...