Derek Brunson Image Credit: USA Today

Dubai: After a successful foray in Abu Dhabi for the four-event Fight Island series, the UFC returns to its home in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it will host a 12-fight card headlined by middleweight showdown between former champion Derek Brunson and rising star Edmen Shahbazyan.

Armenia’s Shahbazyan is unbeaten in 11 professional fights including four in the UFC Octagon. A dominant fighter, Shahbazyan has finished all but one of his opponents winning nine fights by knockout and one by submission.

At just 22-years-old, Shahbazyan is being seen as one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster and worthy of headlining a card following the cancellation of the Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana showpiece, due to the latter’s positive test for COVID-19.

Veteran Brunson has fought 16 times in the Octagon where he has only been defeated by elite-level fighters such as Israel Adesanya, Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker.

He is currently on a two-fight winning streak having beaten Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch last year.

Shahbazyan, who as a youngster was a former sparring partner for now-manager Ronda Rousey, caught the UFC’s attention when he beat Antonie Jones on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Edmen Shahbazyan Image Credit: USA Today

He has progressed up the ranks to a position where he finds himself on the cusp of the title picture and a victory over Brunson will go a long way to proving that he deserves his place in the upper echelons of the sport - with or without Rousey’s significant clout in the sport.

Another interesting fight pitches Vicente Luque against Randy Brown, in a contest that is sure to deliver violence and a potential knockout.

In the co-main event, Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood makes a surprise Octagon appearance when she takes on Brazil’s Jennifer Maia in a women’s flyweight contest.

UFC’s return to Vegas looks like a lot of fun.

UFC Fight Night

When: Aug 1

Where: Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card starts: 9pm ET (9pm UAE)

How to watch: ESPN+ and UFC Arabia

Fight card