Joanne Calderwood of Scotland (pictured) will take on Brazil’s Jennifer Maia in the main co-event in Las Vegas. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Following a successful four-event stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the UFC bandwagon returns to it’s home in Las Vegas this weekend for another bunch of explosive MMA contests - headlined by an interesting middleweight match-up between veteran Derek Brunson and Ronda Rousey’s former training partner Edmen Shahbazyan.

A women’s bantamweight title fight between Holly Holm (13-5 and Irene Aldana (12-5) was scheduled to be the main event at the UFC’s Apex arena on Saturday, August 1, only for Aldana to be ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

The new headliner has presents 22-year-old Armenian sensation Shabazyan with the chance to announce himself as a legitimate top-10 contender when he takes on the 25-year-old Brunson.

The 170-pound division is one of the most talent rich categories of the UFC’s eight classes where recent Fight Island scorer Kamaru Usman sits at the top as the reigning champion.

The division also boasts the likes of highly-regarded MMA arts including Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor (retired), Nate Diaz and Anthony Petis.

Shabazyan looked hugely impressive in his three UFC appearances, encouraging UFC President Dana White, to pitch him into the upper ranks from where he can leapfrog into the big league. The new co-main event will see late replacement Joanne Calderwood of Scotland accepting the fight against Brazil’s Jennifer Maia.

Calderwood, 35, will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Andrade when she takes on Maia who will also hoping to get back into the win column after a loss to Katlyn Chookagian.

Another outstanding fight on the card pitches welterweight Vicente Tuque and Randy Brown who will be aiming to ride the momentum of recent wins against Niko Price and Warlley Alves respectively.

UFC Las Vegas 5

Saturday, August 1

Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card

Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Ray Borg vs. Nathan Maness

Timur Valiev vs. Jamall Emmers