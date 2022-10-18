Travel to Africa is easier now since most countries have done away with the RT-PCR tests before arrival. Several countries have removed the COVID-19 restrictions, but many countries insist on COVID-related documents. Not just that. The majority of countries have made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor arenas and on public transport.

Vaccination is not compulsory for passengers, but it helps avoid the COVID test on arrival. These restrictions are necessary since the vaccine coverage of populations is low compared to the rest of the world.

Here’s a list of 20 popular tourist destinations and the COVID measures at these places.

1. Algeria

ALGERIA: In the southern regions, the land becomes arid and desolate before it transforms into the Sahara, thousands of square kilometres of dunes, mountains and rocks. The region known as the Tassili n’Ajjer has a collection of eroded rock structures in unusual shapes. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure is required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

2. Botswana

BOTSWANA: With a variety of natural wonders, Botswana is one of the top destinations in Africa. The Okavango Delta, the Chobe National Park, the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park and the Moremi Wildlife Reserve offer wildlife spotting opportunities. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

3. Egypt

EGYPT: The land of the magnificent Pyramids of Giza and Sphinx, a trip to Egypt is a journey through history. A cruise down the Nile River and a trip to Alexandria are on most visitors’ lists. That makes it one of the best travel destinations in Africa. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

4. Ethiopia

ETHIOPIA: One of Africa’s great hidden gems, Ethiopia is an off-the-beaten-track destination with breathtaking landscape, ancient history, unique culture and delicious food. Visitors can hike to the active volcanoes in the Danakil Depression, discover the ancient rock churches of Lalibela, visit the Blue Nile Waterfalls of Bahar Dar and meet the indigenous tribes of the Omo Valley. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before arrival is required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

5. Ghana

GHANA: The country offers a combination of rainforest, wildlife, bustling African markets, beaches and culture. Highlights include the Mole National Park, which is set on a cliff overlooking a watering hole and is famous for its elephants. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test within 48 hours before departure required

Vaccination: Mandatory

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Passengers must submit a Health Declaration Form at least 3 days before travel and hold proof of payment for a PCR test before arrival

6. Kenya

KENYA: Most touristic destinations in Kenya are based in the southern part with Masai Mara & Maasai Mara National Reserve, Diani Beach and Amboseli National Park. Up north, there is the Samburu National Reserve and the Lamu Island. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Passenger Locator Form: A Travelers Health Surveillance Form is required if showing symptoms

Health form: Not required

7. Madagascar

MADAGASCAR: A country with nature reserves, the best locations in Madagascar are in the south and west, like Baobab Avenue, Ranomafana and Isalo National Parks and the Tsingy. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and certain outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

8. Malawi

MALAWI: A small country in southeastern Africa, Malawi is an off-the-beaten-path travel destination. Wildlife parks Liwonde and Majete are accessible for safaris. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR digital test certificate obtained within 72 hours before arrival required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

9. Mauritius

MAURITIUS: An Indian Ocean island nation, Mauritius is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and some outdoor areas

Health form: Passengers are advised to complete the All-In-One Travel Form before arrival

10. Morocco

MOROCCO: Each Moroccan city has a character and charm, like the Red City of Marrakesh, the lively medina of Jemaa El Fna and the windy city of Essaouira. The Atlas Mountains include the highest peak in North Africa, Mount Toubkal. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Passengers must present a printed and signed ‘Public Health Passenger Form’ upon arrival

11. Mozambique

MOZAMBIQUE: Another off-the-beaten-path tourist destination, Mozambique has a fantastic coastline, friendly people, and good food. Tofo town in the southeast offers surfing, swimming with manta rays and whale sharks, and scuba diving. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours before departure is required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

12. Namibia

NAMIBIA: With a great diversity of landscapes and wildlife, Namibia also has red-sand dunes in the Namib desert, Sossusvlei, Fish River Canyon and Etosha National Park. The highlights of Northern Namibia include Epupa Falls, a huge waterfall with impressive baobab trees on the edge; the Okavango River, the fourth longest river in Africa; Mahango Game Reserve on the border with Botswana. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

13. Nigeria

NIGERIA: A country on the Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria has many natural landmarks, wildlife reserves and protected areas such as Cross River National Park and Yankari National Park. They have waterfalls, dense rainforest, savanna and rare primate habitats. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours before departure is required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Mask is required on all flights, public indoor areas and public transport.

Health form: Passengers must complete the online ‘Health Declaration/Self-Reporting Form’ before arrival

Permission: Passengers must hold a ‘Permit to Travel Certificate'/QR Code, generated by the ‘Nigeria International Travel Portal’

14. Rwanda

RWANDA: Called “the land of a thousand hills,” Rwanda is one of the most popular African vacation spots. Most people go to see the critically endangered Mountain Gorillas and endangered Golden Monkeys in the Virungas. The country’s spectacular landscapes stretch from Lake Kivu in the south to Uganda’s Lake Edward in the north. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

15. Seychelles

SEYCHELLES: An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles boasts of numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test tested within 72 hours before departure required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

Permission: Travel Authorisation is required within 3 to 72 hours before departure

16. South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA: A country on the southern tip of the continent, South Africa has several distinct ecosystems. The Kruger National Park is famous for big game. The beaches of Western Cape, cliffs at the Cape of Good Hope, forest and lagoons on the Garden Route, and the city of Cape Town, beneath flat-topped Table Mountain are popular. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Not required

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

17. Tanzania

TANZANIA: From climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to the white sand beaches of the Zanzibar archipelago and the plains of the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania is one of the best countries to visit in Africa. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: A negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before arrival is required. The test is not required for passengers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

18. Uganda

UGANDA: An off-the-beaten-path destination for a safari in East Africa, Uganda is known for its unique primates: chimpanzees and mountain gorillas. It’s also home to more than a thousand species of birds. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travel required. Not required for fully vaccinated passengers.

Vaccination: Required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

19. Zambia

ZAMBIA: The South Luangwa National Park in Zambia is one of Africa's best places to travel. You can find leopards, lions, elephants, Thornicroft giraffes, hippos, vervet monkeys, crocodiles, and cape buffaloes. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: A negative PCR result is required 72 hours before departure. The test is not required for passengers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Not required

Health form: Travellers’ Health Questionnaire required

20. Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE: Most tourist attractions centre around Victoria Falls town, including bungee jumping, whitewater rafting on the lower Zambezi River, microlight flights, river cruises, and so much more. Hwange, Lake Kariba and Matobo are some of the famous national parks. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR digital test certificate obtained within 48 hours before departure required. The test is not needed for passengers with proof of vaccination.

Vaccination: Not required

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: Health questionnaire required on arrival