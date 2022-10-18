Travel to Africa is easier now since most countries have done away with the RT-PCR tests before arrival. Several countries have removed the COVID-19 restrictions, but many countries insist on COVID-related documents. Not just that. The majority of countries have made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor arenas and on public transport.
Vaccination is not compulsory for passengers, but it helps avoid the COVID test on arrival. These restrictions are necessary since the vaccine coverage of populations is low compared to the rest of the world.
Here’s a list of 20 popular tourist destinations and the COVID measures at these places.
1. Algeria
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure is required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
2. Botswana
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
3. Egypt
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
4. Ethiopia
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before arrival is required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
5. Ghana
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test within 48 hours before departure required
Vaccination: Mandatory
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Passengers must submit a Health Declaration Form at least 3 days before travel and hold proof of payment for a PCR test before arrival
6. Kenya
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Passenger Locator Form: A Travelers Health Surveillance Form is required if showing symptoms
Health form: Not required
7. Madagascar
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and certain outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
8. Malawi
COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR digital test certificate obtained within 72 hours before arrival required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
9. Mauritius
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and some outdoor areas
Health form: Passengers are advised to complete the All-In-One Travel Form before arrival
10. Morocco
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Passengers must present a printed and signed ‘Public Health Passenger Form’ upon arrival
11. Mozambique
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours before departure is required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
12. Namibia
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
13. Nigeria
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours before departure is required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Mask is required on all flights, public indoor areas and public transport.
Health form: Passengers must complete the online ‘Health Declaration/Self-Reporting Form’ before arrival
Permission: Passengers must hold a ‘Permit to Travel Certificate'/QR Code, generated by the ‘Nigeria International Travel Portal’
14. Rwanda
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
15. Seychelles
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test tested within 72 hours before departure required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
Permission: Travel Authorisation is required within 3 to 72 hours before departure
16. South Africa
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
17. Tanzania
COVID-19 test: A negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before arrival is required. The test is not required for passengers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
18. Uganda
COVID-19 test: Negative PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travel required. Not required for fully vaccinated passengers.
Vaccination: Required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
19. Zambia
COVID-19 test: A negative PCR result is required 72 hours before departure. The test is not required for passengers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Not required
Health form: Travellers’ Health Questionnaire required
20. Zimbabwe
COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR digital test certificate obtained within 48 hours before departure required. The test is not needed for passengers with proof of vaccination.
Vaccination: Not required
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: Health questionnaire required on arrival
Use this only as a general guide since COVID rules can change depending on the situation in a particular country. So it’s best to check again before booking flights and hotels.
