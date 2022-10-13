South America bucks the trend when COVID barriers have been tumbling worldwide. Although almost all the countries have eased restrictions, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador insist on RT-PCR tests before unvaccinated tourists arrive at their shores.

Argentina and Venezuela are among the exceptions, throwing open their doors to visitors without vaccinations and COVID tests on arrival. All countries want people to wear face masks in public transport and indoor areas.

Here’s a list of eight South American countries which are favourites with holidaymakers.

1. Argentina

ARGENTINA: The Iguazu Falls lie along Argentina’s border with Brazil, with Iguazu National Park on the Argentinian side and Iguaçu National Park on the Brazilian side. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, these waterfalls are one of the most spectacular sights in South America. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Not required

COVID-19 test: Not required

Masks: Required in public areas

Health form: Not required

Insurance: Passengers must hold medical insurance.

2. Bolivia

BOLIVIA: Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the largest salt flat in the world. Located in the Andes Mountains, it has an extraordinary flatness with average altitude variations within one metre over the entire area of the Salar, creating a white landscape. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Required

COVID-19 test: Not required for unvaccinated passengers. For the unvaccinated, a negative RT-PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test obtained within 48 hours before boarding is required.

Masks: Required in public indoor, public transport and outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

3. Brazil

BRAZIL: The colossal Art Deco statue of Christ, called Cristo Redentor (Christ the Redeemer), gazes out over Rio de Janeiro and the bay from Mount Corcovado. Completed in 1931, the statue, which stands 30 metres tall and spans 28 metres, has become emblematic of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Required

COVID-19 test: Only unvaccinated passengers will have to provide a negative RT-PCR or antigenic test result issued within one day before departure before boarding and upon arrival.

Masks: Not required

Health form: Not required

4. Chile

CHILE: The stone sculptures make Easter Island Chile’s most recognisable attraction, although it’s 3,500km away. First visited by Europeans in 1722, the remote Easter Island — named by a Dutch Explorer who first set eyes on it on Easter Sunday — has been inhabited for thousands of years by Polynesians. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Required

COVID-19 test: Visitors aged 18 years and above must hold a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours before departure.

Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and certain outdoor areas

Health form: Not required

Insurance: Passengers must hold medical insurance covering the minimum $30,000 cost for Covid-19 treatment.

Form requirements: Passengers must complete the mandatory International Travellers Affidavit and fill in the same identification number used for the vaccine validation form. Passengers must also upload their health insurance certificate. Paper copies are not accepted. Passengers travelling to Easter Island (Rapa Nui) must complete the Single Entry Form.

5. Colombia

COLOMBIA: The most biodiverse nation after Brazil is rich in wildlife, coral-white beaches, dizzying mountains and lush highland coffee plantations. Los Nevados National (above) Park lies in the coffee-growing region of the central Colombian Andes, known for snow-capped volcanoes, glaciers, lakes and forests. Image Credit: Pexels

Vaccination: Required

COVID-19 test: A negative PCR test result obtained 72 hours before departure, or a negative antigen test result tested 48 hours before departure is required. The test is not needed for passengers with a vaccination certificate.

Masks: Required indoors, public transport and certain outdoor areas

Health form: Passengers must complete the registration on the Check-Mig website

Exit requirements: Passengers must complete the registration on the Check-Mig website between 72 hours and 1 hour before travel.

6. Ecuador

ECUADOR: Straddling the equator on South America’s west coast, Ecuador’s landscape includes the Amazon jungle, Andean highlands and the wildlife-rich Galapagos Islands (above). Named after the giant tortoises, Galapagos Islands is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a unique ecosystem of rare creatures on land and in the surrounding seas. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Required

COVID-19 test: The test is not required for passengers with a vaccination certificate. Negative RT-PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure is required for unvaccinated passengers

Masks: Required in public transport, public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: A ‘Traveller Health Declaration’ and ‘Special Migratory Form’ must be completed before arrival

7. Peru

PERU: Machu Picchu, an awe-inspiring 15th-century archaeological site, makes Peru a magnet for tourists. Machu Picchu includes temples, private quarters and ceremonial platforms built with amazing precision and detail at 2430 metres above sea level. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Not required

COVID-19 test: Not required for travel but if fully vaccinated. A negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours is required for unvaccinated passengers.

Masks: Double masks or masks with high filtration capacity (N95, KN95, FFP2, KF94) must be worn by all passengers. Plastic shields are recommended.

Health form: Passengers must complete a ‘Sworn Declaration of Health’ or a ‘Geolocation Authorisation’ form within 72 hours before travelling.

8. Venezuela

VENEZUELA: With diverse natural attractions, the country’s Caribbean coast is home to the tropical resort islands of Isla de Margarita and the Los Roques archipelago (above). The Los Roques Archipelago National Park was created in 1972 by the Venezuelan government to protect the marine ecosystem. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vaccination: Not required

COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR results obtained within 72 hours before departure is required for passengers travelling to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport.

Masks: Required in public transport, public indoor and outdoor areas

Health form: A Health Pass (Pase de Salud) is required