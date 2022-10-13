South America bucks the trend when COVID barriers have been tumbling worldwide. Although almost all the countries have eased restrictions, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador insist on RT-PCR tests before unvaccinated tourists arrive at their shores.
Argentina and Venezuela are among the exceptions, throwing open their doors to visitors without vaccinations and COVID tests on arrival. All countries want people to wear face masks in public transport and indoor areas.
Here’s a list of eight South American countries which are favourites with holidaymakers.
1. Argentina
Vaccination: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Masks: Required in public areas
Health form: Not required
Insurance: Passengers must hold medical insurance.
2. Bolivia
Vaccination: Required
COVID-19 test: Not required for unvaccinated passengers. For the unvaccinated, a negative RT-PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test obtained within 48 hours before boarding is required.
Masks: Required in public indoor, public transport and outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
3. Brazil
Vaccination: Required
COVID-19 test: Only unvaccinated passengers will have to provide a negative RT-PCR or antigenic test result issued within one day before departure before boarding and upon arrival.
Masks: Not required
Health form: Not required
4. Chile
Vaccination: Required
COVID-19 test: Visitors aged 18 years and above must hold a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours before departure.
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor and certain outdoor areas
Health form: Not required
Insurance: Passengers must hold medical insurance covering the minimum $30,000 cost for Covid-19 treatment.
Form requirements: Passengers must complete the mandatory International Travellers Affidavit and fill in the same identification number used for the vaccine validation form. Passengers must also upload their health insurance certificate. Paper copies are not accepted. Passengers travelling to Easter Island (Rapa Nui) must complete the Single Entry Form.
5. Colombia
Vaccination: Required
COVID-19 test: A negative PCR test result obtained 72 hours before departure, or a negative antigen test result tested 48 hours before departure is required. The test is not needed for passengers with a vaccination certificate.
Masks: Required indoors, public transport and certain outdoor areas
Health form: Passengers must complete the registration on the Check-Mig website
Exit requirements: Passengers must complete the registration on the Check-Mig website between 72 hours and 1 hour before travel.
6. Ecuador
Vaccination: Required
COVID-19 test: The test is not required for passengers with a vaccination certificate. Negative RT-PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure is required for unvaccinated passengers
Masks: Required in public transport, public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: A ‘Traveller Health Declaration’ and ‘Special Migratory Form’ must be completed before arrival
7. Peru
Vaccination: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required for travel but if fully vaccinated. A negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours is required for unvaccinated passengers.
Masks: Double masks or masks with high filtration capacity (N95, KN95, FFP2, KF94) must be worn by all passengers. Plastic shields are recommended.
Health form: Passengers must complete a ‘Sworn Declaration of Health’ or a ‘Geolocation Authorisation’ form within 72 hours before travelling.
8. Venezuela
Vaccination: Not required
COVID-19 test: Negative RT-PCR results obtained within 72 hours before departure is required for passengers travelling to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport.
Masks: Required in public transport, public indoor and outdoor areas
Health form: A Health Pass (Pase de Salud) is required
Use this only as a general guide since COVID rules can change depending on the situation in a particular country. So it’s best to check again before booking flights and hotels.