Holiday travel is back. In fact, people are travelling with a vengeance. As the COVID-19 restrictions came tumbling down, tourism regained momentum. The summer rush during the peak holiday season is ample evidence.
Most countries do not require COVID documents, although masks are mandatory in public transport and health care settings. That hasn’t stopped people from travelling.
Much of Europe has lifted the COVID barriers, barring Spain and Russia. Spain suffered severely during the pandemic, so many restrictions remain. And Russia still has stringent rules for visitors.
Here’s a list of 25 European countries and their COVID rules that will allow you to decide on holiday travel. This is only a generic guide, and COVID rules could change depending on the pandemic situation in a particular country. So double-check before you travel.
1. Austria
■ Austria lifted all COVID-19 entry restrictions for visitors on May 16, 2022.
■ Face masks are not mandatory, but an FFP2 face mask is compulsory on public transport and in pharmacies in capital Vienna.
2. Belgium
■ From May 23, 2022, there are no COVID-19 entry restrictions for travel to Belgium.
■ Face masks are recommended while using public transport.
3. Bulgaria
■ COVID-19 paperwork is no longer required to enter the country for visitors, regardless of where they began their journeys.
■ In capital Sofia, masks must be worn in hospitals, medical facilities and care homes for the elderly.
4. Croatia
■ No COVID-19 restrictions for travellers.
■ Masks are mandatory only in health care facilities. It is recommended to wear a mask indoors where larger crowds are expected.
5. Cyprus
■ From June 1 2022, there are no COVID-19 entry restrictions for travel to Cyprus.
■ Face masks are mandatory in high-risk areas such as hospitals, public transport and pharmacies.
6. Czech Republic
■ There are no COVID-19 entry restrictions for visitors from April 9, 2022.
■ Masks are not required in public spaces, enclosed environments and public transportation.
7. Denmark
■ Denmark has scrapped all travel restrictions for international tourists.
■ Masks are recommended in public spaces and public transportation.
8. Finland
■ Travel to Finland is now restriction-free for all visitors from June 30, 2022.
■ Face masks are not required, but it is recommended when visiting public spaces.
9. France
■ All visitors can now enter France without COVID paperwork, effective from August 1, 2022. Similarly, no COVID papers are required to travel to another country from France.
■ Although masks are not mandatory, people are encouraged to wear a mask in healthcare facilities.
10. Germany
■ All visitors, except those from China, can enter Germany without COVID-19 documents.
■ Face masks are required in healthcare settings and on public transportation. From October, people anyone over 14 years must wear an FFP2 facemask on long-distance trains. Children aged 6-13 must wear a facemask, but it doesn't have to be an FFP2.
11. Greece
■ All travellers can enter Greece without COVID-19 restrictions from May 1, 2022. If travellers test positive during their stay in Greece, they don't have to quarantine.
■ Masks are mandatory on healthcare premises and public transport. Commuters on public transport have to wear an FFP2 or a KN95 face mask if they are infected.
12. Hungary
■ All travellers can visit Hungary without any COVID-19 documents.
■ Mask is mandatory only in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
13. Ireland
■ Ireland has abolished all the COVID restrictions on travellers from March 6, 2022.
■ Mandatory mask wearing is scrapped, but people are advised to wear it on public transport and health care settings.
14. Italy
■ Visitors to Italy are no longer required to show any COVID-19 paperwork from June 1, 2022.
■ Masks are required to be worn on public transport. Masks are also recommended at large indoor and crowded outdoor events.
15. Poland
■ Poland has scrapped all COVID-19 entry rules for both EU and non-EU travellers.
■ Face masks are not required, but they are recommended in public spaces.
16. Portugal
■ There are no COVID travel restrictions for anyone wishing to enter Portugal.
■ Masks are required on planes and other forms of public transport. They are no longer needed in airports or ferry terminals in Madeira but compulsory on public transport and healthcare facilities.
17. Romania
■ Travellers arriving in Romania are exempt from providing a pre-departure test, on-arrival or post-arrival test or proof of vaccination. In short, no COVID restrictions.
■ Face masks are not required, but they are recommended in public spaces.
18. Russia
■ Strict COVID requirements are in place for visitors to enter Russia.
■ All passengers undergo health screening on arrival, such as temperature checks and visual assessment.
■ Proof of a negative PCR test, taken within 48 hours, must be provided upon arrival.
■ Passengers without a valid test certificate must undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and self-isolate until a negative result is confirmed.
■ All travellers are subject to random testing on arrival.
■ All foreign passengers must complete a travel form provided on the flights.
■ Face masks are not mandatory, but their use is recommended in public spaces.
19. Slovakia
■ Travellers can enter Slovakia without any COVID-19 restrictions.
■ The wearing of masks is no longer mandatory, except in healthcare settings and pharmacies.
20. Spain
■ Visitors from EU or Schengen Areas, including residents and nationals, need not show any COVID documents.
■ All other visitors, including residents and nationals, must show either proof of one of the following:
(a) Full vaccination against COVID-19 (Visitors must have received a second or third dose in the last nine months. Children under 12 years are exempt.)
(b) Recovery from the virus within the last 180 days
(c) Negative COVID-19 test result. (Rapid antigen tests are taken 24 hours before arrival, or PCR tests are taken 72 hours before arrival.)
■ All passengers not in possession of an EU COVID Certificate or equivalent must complete a Health Control Form before departure.
■ Masks are required in healthcare settings and on public transport.
21. Sweden
■ All travellers can enter Sweden without COVID-19 restrictions from April 1, 2022.
■ Masks are not required in public spaces, enclosed environments and public transportation.
22. Switzerland
■ All travellers can enter Switzerland with no COVID-19 restrictions.
■ Masks are not required in public spaces, enclosed environments and public transportation.
23. The Netherlands
■ There are no COVID-19 entry requirements for travellers from September 17, 2022.
■ Face masks are not mandatory but recommended.
24. Turkey
■ Visitors to Turkey can enter with no restrictions
■ People are no longer required to wear masks on public transport, including on airlines in the country.
25. United Kingdom
■ The UK has removed all COVID-19 travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries.
■ The government recommends masks in busy, public places. It's mandatory in hospitals.