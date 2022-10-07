Most Asian countries have rolled out the red carpet to visitors with the hopes of reviving tourism as the COVID-19 threat wanes. Vaccination certificates and RT-PCR are no longer required for entry to most destinations.
The passage is still not as free as in Europe. Countries that have been buffeted by repeated waves of coronavirus and its variants are still on guard. China, which continues its zero-tolerance policy on COVID-19, remains on guard with some restrictions on entry to visitors. So is the case with Japan.
Some countries like the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea and others are fine with tourists as long as they are fully vaccinated. Despite grappling with several COVID waves, India has lifted the restrictions. Georgia, Maldives, Oman and Bhutan are among the nations which have made travel easy.
Masks are optional in most countries but are compulsory indoors and in healthcare facilities.
Here’s a list of 25 Asian countries and their COVID rules that will help plan your holiday travel. This is a generic guide, and COVID rules could change depending on the pandemic situation in each country. So check again before you travel.
1. Armenia
Masks: Required in some indoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Not required
2. Azerbaijan
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor areas, and some outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry for vaccinated visitors
Vaccination requirements: Passengers must either have proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 and a negative PCR test certificate obtained within 72 hours before departure.
Health form: Not required
3. Bhutan
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and certain outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required for the vaccinated. But unvaccinated passengers aged 12 years and older may be randomly tested.
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Not required
4. Cambodia
Masks: Required in all public indoor facilities, public transport and some outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination requirements: Fully vaccinated passengers should present an original vaccination certificate and an A4 colour copy. Unvaccinated passengers will be subject to an Antigen Rapid Test on arrival at their own expense. Covid-19 treatment will be at your own expense.
Health form: Not required
Insurance: Recommended but not compulsory
5. China
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and all outdoor areas. Passengers must wear a mask in the airport and during their flight to China.
COVID-19 test: PCR or nucleic acid test is required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Not required
Permission: Passengers must register online to obtain a ‘green health code’ or QR code and complete a Health Declaration Form before arrival.
Entry restrictions: Passengers from Belgium, Ethiopia, India, Italy, Philippines, Russia, Ukraine, or United Kingdom are not permitted to enter China.
6. Georgia
Masks: Required on public transport and in certain indoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Not required
7. India
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and all outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: No test for vaccinated passengers with a vaccination certificate. Unvaccinated passengers aged five years and older must submit a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before departure on the online Air Suvidha Portal.
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Passengers must submit a Self-Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. They should carry printed copies.
8. Indonesia
Masks: Required in all public indoor areas and on public transport
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination requirements: Required. Passengers aged 18 years and older must hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
Health form: Passengers must obtain a Health Alert Card before arrival.
Entry restrictions: Visitor visas and limited stay visas issued by Indonesia to Indian nationals are suspended.
9. Israel
Masks: Required in some public indoor areas
COVID-19 test: No pre-departure test is required. No test on arrival
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Passengers must complete an Israel Entry Form within ten days before departure.
Insurance: Passengers must have medical insurance covering the cost of treatment for Covid-19.
10. Japan
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and some outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: A printed negative test tested within 72 hours before departure is required.
Vaccination requirements: None
Passenger Locator Form: Passengers must download to their phone a Location information-confirming app, video call app and Covid-19 Contact-Confirming Application
Health form: Passengers must complete an online questionnaire and present the generated QR code on arrival.
Entry restrictions: Passengers who have been issued a visa for Japan from 2nd December 2021 must re-apply.
11. Jordan
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and certain outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: A Declaration Form must be submitted online before departure and present the generated QR code before boarding and upon arrival.
Insurance: Passengers must have proof of health insurance that will cover the cost of potential COVID-19 treatments in Jordan.
12. Lebanon
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and all outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required for passengers with a vaccination certificate. Unvaccinated passengers aged 12 years and older must hold a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure or an antigen test result tested within 24 hours before departure. The test should include a QR code.
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
13. Malaysia
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: Carry vaccination certificates. Unvaccinated passengers will be subject to Rapid Antigen Testing within 24 hours after their arrival.
Health form: Not required
Insurance: Not required
Entry requirements: Passengers must hold a “Traveler’s Card” obtained by registering with MySejahtera and have downloaded the app onto their phone before departure.
14. Maldives
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Traveller Health Declaration within 96 hours before departure required. The TraceEkee app must be downloaded. Before exiting from the Maldives, passengers must complete a Traveller Health Declaration within 72 hours of departure.
15. Mongolia
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and certain outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: None
Health form: Not required
16. Nepal
Masks: Required in some regions
COVID-19 test: Test not required for passengers with proof of vaccination. Negative Covid-19 test obtained within 72 hours before departure is required for unvaccinated passengers.
Health form: Not required
Form requirements: Passengers must complete an International Online Arrival Form before travel and hold the printed barcode generated.
17. Oman
Masks: Required in all public indoor areas and public transport
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination requirements: Passengers aged 18 years and above should show proof of full vaccination.
Health form: Not required
18. Pakistan
Masks: Required in all public indoor, public transport and all outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required for vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated should have a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before departure.
Vaccination requirements: Passengers aged 18 years and above must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Passenger Locator Form: Passengers must submit their details online or using the PassTrack mobile app before departure
Form requirements: Passengers must fill in their details using the PassTrack app or online before departure.
19. The Philippines
Masks: Compulsory at the airports and during the flight.
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination requirements: Proof of vaccination required (digital or hardcopy)
Health Form: You must register and complete the electronic Health Declaration Checklist (e-HDC) or One Health Pass before arrival.
20. Saudi Arabia
Masks: Not required but recommended inside mosques
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination requirements: No need to present a vaccination certificate
Insurance: Required
21. Singapore
Masks: Required only in public indoor areas, healthcare facilities and public transport
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination: Proof required. Visitors must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arrival.
Health Form: Electronic Singapore Arrival Card with Health Declaration must be submitted within three days before arrival
Insurance: Not required
22. South Korea
Masks: Passengers must wear a mask in the airport and during their flight (Fine: 100,000 South Korean Won). Masks are also required on public transportation and in most public venues.
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination requirements: Passengers aged 18 years and older must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Unvaccinated passengers must hold a valid negative RT-PCR test result with a QR code obtained within 48 hours before boarding.
Passenger Locator Form: Passengers must download the Self-quarantine Safety Protection App onto their phones
Health form: A Health Declaration form must be completed before arrival.
Insurance: Not required
23. Sri Lanka
Masks: Required in public indoor, public transport and outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Required. A negative PCR certificate from tests taken 72 hours before departure or a negative Rapid Antigen test certificate obtained 48 hours before departure.
Vaccination requirements: Vaccination is not required for travel
Insurance: Passengers must have COVID-19 insurance with one month's cover of $75,000
24. Thailand
Masks: Passengers are advised to wear a face mask
COVID-19 test: No required before and after arrival.
Vaccination: Vaccination is not required for travel
Insurance: Not required
25. Vietnam
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry
Vaccination: Not mandatory
Insurance: Required. It should cover COVID-19 treatment worth at least US $10,000