International travel has picked up as countries removed COVID-19 restrictions for visitors. Two years of the global pandemic had brought tourism to a standstill, but with COVID-19 cases declining worldwide, people have begun to travel.
The summer holiday witnessed a surge in travel, yet it was nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels. In the last few months, more COVID restrictions have been eased, paving the way for a spike in passenger traffic and tourism.
Here’s a look at the COVID requirements in 16 North American countries to help you decide on holiday travel. Use this only as a general guide since COVID rules change constantly based on the situation in a country. So check again before you finalise travel plans.
1. Antigua and Barbuda
Masks: Not required but recommended
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
2. The Bahamas
Masks: Required in public transport, all public indoor arenas and some outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Passengers are required to complete a Health Questionnaire on arrival
Test requirements: A visitor with COVID-19 will be required to take a Rapid Antigen Test. A negative result is required to continue with their vacation.
3. Barbados
Masks: Optional
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
Travel form: Complete the online travel form and other border entry documentation. Immigration/Customs form should be completed at least 72 hours before travel.
4. Belize
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
Travel insurance: Not mandatory but is highly recommended by the Belize Tourism Board.
5. Canada
Masks: No mask is required, but its use on airlines and public transportation is recommended.
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Form requirements: Registration in Canada's electronic tracking system, ArriveCAN, is optional.
6. The Cayman Islands
Masks: Optional
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Arrival form: No longer required to apply for a Travel Declaration or Travel Request via Travel Cayman
7. Costa Rica
Masks: Not required, but it is recommended
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
8. Cuba
Masks: Mask is required at the airport
COVID-19 test: Not required for arrival. Passengers may be subject to a random COVID-19 test on arrival.
Vaccination: Not required
Passenger Locator Form: Passengers must complete the Advanced Travel Information before boarding.
Health form: Not required
9. Greenland
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
Insurance requirements: Passengers are advised to have health travel insurance.
10. Grenada
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
11. Guatemala
Masks: Mask is required in public transport, public indoor and outdoor areas
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
12. Jamaica
Masks: Not required
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
13. Mexico
Masks: Mask is required at the airport and in some parts of the country
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Travellers are required to register and submit a health declaration form. The QR Code should be presented at the port of entry.
14. Panama
Masks: Required only in public transport and health facilities
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry.
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
15. Trinidad and Tobago
Masks: Not required. Recommended in public space
COVID-19 test: Not required for entry.
Vaccination: Not required
Health form: Not required
16. The United States
Masks: No masks are required, but it is recommended at healthcare facilities.
COVID-19 test: Not required
Vaccination: Not required for citizens and passengers on immigrant visas. All others have to present a vaccination certificate.
Form requirements: Visitors aged 2 years and above must present a completed Passenger Disclosure and Attestation to the United States of America form before boarding.
