The ethical considerations surrounding what we eat have been intertwined with morality since its very beginnings. Food enthusiasts often enjoy exploring different meats while traveling, but whale meat presents a unique challenge due to ethical concerns.

In countries like Norway, Japan, or Iceland, the global controversy over whale hunting casts a significant shadow over any culinary experience involving this traditional dish. The impact on whale populations and the ethical implications of consuming such intelligent and sensitive creatures are significant considerations.

Whale hunting, known as whaling, has been both a source of livelihood and a point of contention for centuries. The practice, once widespread, has significantly declined due to international regulations, conservation efforts, and shifting public attitudes toward marine environment.

Yet, despite this global trend, a few developed countries—Japan, Norway, and Iceland—continue to engage in whaling, albeit on a much smaller scale than in the past. This persistence begs the question: Why do these nations hold on to whaling in the face of widespread international and internal opposition?

Conservation movement

The heart of the controversy lies in concerns about conservation and animal rights. Whales are not just any marine animal; they are massive, intelligent creatures that have come to symbolise the environmental conservation movement.

Many species were driven to the brink of extinction by the relentless commercial whaling of the 19th and early 20th centuries. The International Whaling Commission (IWC) stepped in, imposing a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986—a crucial move that allowed whale populations to begin recovering. This moratorium is a necessary safeguard against a return to the dark days of industrial-scale whaling.

Moreover, whales are often seen as sentient beings, with complex social structures and high levels of intelligence. This perception has fueled strong ethical arguments against whaling, with critics labeling the practice as cruel and inhumane.

The use of harpoon cannons in modern whaling, which often result in prolonged and painful deaths, are particularly distressing to animal rights activists. In an era where alternative food sources are abundant, the need to hunt whales seems not only outdated but also morally indefensible.

And yet, whaling persists in some developed nations, driven by a mix of cultural significance and national identity. For countries like Japan, Norway, and Iceland, whaling is not merely an economic activity; it is a deeply rooted cultural tradition.

Deserving of international respect

In Japan, whaling has been practiced for over a thousand years, with whale meat becoming especially important after World War II, when it served as a critical source of protein during a time of widespread food shortages.

While the consumption of whale meat has declined in recent decades, it remains a symbol of cultural heritage for many Japanese, and the government defends the practice as an important tradition deserving of international respect.

Norway and Iceland’s connection to whaling dates back to the Viking Age, with whales historically providing essential resources like food, oil, and materials for household items and medicines. In coastal communities, whaling is more than just a job; it’s a way of life, directly linked to the country’s seafaring past.

Despite the IWC’s moratorium, Norway and Iceland continue to hunt minke whales under their self-imposed quotas, arguing that the practice is sustainable and culturally significant.

Although its economic importance has waned over the years, whaling continues to provide jobs and supports local economies in certain coastal areas.

In Japan, Norway, and Iceland the whaling industry may be small, but it sustains jobs in regions where other economic opportunities are scarce. Whale meat continues to have a niche market, particularly in traditional dishes. For some coastal communities, whaling is essential to maintaining a way of life that is closely tied to the sea.

National sovereignty is another key factor driving the persistence of whaling. Japan, Norway, and Iceland have all argued that they have the right to manage their own natural resources, including whales, without external interference. This stance is rooted in a broader principle of cultural self-determination—the belief that each nation should be able to decide how to sustainably use its resources.

Pressure on whaling nations

For these countries, international pressure to end whaling is often perceived as an imposition of foreign values. Japan’s withdrawal from the IWC in 2019 and its subsequent resumption of commercial whaling within its territorial waters were framed as assertions of national sovereignty.

Japan’s renewed commitment to commercial whaling, marked by the launch of a new $48 million whaling vessel in the summer of 2024, has raised concerns among activists. Similarly, Norway and Iceland have resisted calls to end whaling, emphasising that their practices are sustainable and conducted within the bounds of international agreements.

As the global community continues to grapple with the ethical, environmental, and cultural dimensions of whaling, the future of this practice remains uncertain. The increasing focus on marine conservation, animal rights, and environmental sustainability is putting pressure on whaling nations to reconsider their stance.

However, the persistence of whaling underscores the complexity of the issue. The challenge lies in finding a balance between respecting cultural traditions and addressing the urgent need for global conservation and ethical treatment of marine life.