As the 2024 Democratic National Convention approaches, the political landscape is set for a momentous event that could shape the future of American politics.

This August, from the 19-22, the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, will be the epicentre of Democratic strategy as the party formally nominates Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

Joining her on this historic ticket is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a seasoned politician whose selection reflects the Democratic Party’s tactical focus on the Midwest — a region that has proven to be both a battleground and a bellwether in recent elections.

Kamala Harris’s candidacy is groundbreaking in more ways than one. Already a trailblazer as the first Black woman and first South Asian person to serve as Vice President, Harris is now set to become the first woman of colour to lead a major party’s ticket in a US presidential election.

Her nomination isn’t just about breaking barriers; it’s a powerful statement about the direction of American politics, highlighting the ongoing struggle for diversity and representation in the highest echelons of power.

In choosing Tim Walz as her running mate, Harris has made a calculated decision that underscores the Democratic Party’s focus on securing key Midwestern votes. Walz, who has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019, brings with him a deep connection to the region.

Pragmatic and effective leader

His background is as diverse as it is relatable — he is a military veteran, a former public-school teacher, and a football coach. This blend of experiences gives him a broad appeal, particularly among the voters who might view the Democratic Party’s more progressive elements with scepticism.

Walz’s leadership during challenging times, especially his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the political divisions within his state, has solidified his reputation as a pragmatic and effective leader.

The Harris-Walz ticket is a clear signal that the Democratic Party is intent on building a broad, inclusive coalition. The importance of the Midwest in this strategy cannot be overstated.

In 2016, Donald Trump’s victories in traditionally Democratic states like Michigan and Wisconsin sent shock waves through the political establishment. Although Joe Biden was able to reclaim these states in 2020, the margins were narrow, and the region remains fiercely competitive.

By selecting Walz, a Midwesterner with a proven record of winning elections in a swing state, Harris is strategically positioning the Democratic ticket to appeal to both the urban and rural voters. It is also a positive signal to the working-class electorate that often feels overlooked by the national political figures.

However, Walz’s selection is not without its challenges. While his moderate stance and Midwestern roots are assets in swing states, they may alienate some of the party’s more progressive base. Issues like Gaza war, climate change and energy policy are particularly contentious.

US Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gorvernor Tim Walz reacts as Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 6, 2024, on the first day of their "Battleground State Tour". Image Credit: AFP

Demands of Democratic politics

Walz’s pro-Israel position is similar to other Democrats. Walz’s support for certain fossil fuel projects, such as the Line 3 pipeline, has drawn criticism from environmental activists who view these projects as contrary to the party’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

Yet, Walz’s progressive achievements within Minnesota demonstrate his ability to navigate the complex and often conflicting demands of Democratic politics.

As the recession looms large over the inflation, the road ahead for the Harris-Walz ticket is anything but smooth. They will face formidable opposition from a Republican camp that has rallied around the Trump-Vance combination. Donald Trump, despite the numerous controversies that have dogged his post-presidency, remains a powerful force within the Republican Party.

His selection of JD Vance, an Ohio Senator with deep roots in working-class America, as his running mate, is a shrewd move designed to appeal to the very voters that Harris and Walz are targeting. The contrast between Vance and Walz will likely be a focal point of the campaign, with each side attempting to cast the other as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Americans.

As the Democratic National Convention draws near, it will be a defining moment for Harris and Walz. This is their opportunity to set the tone for the election, to energise the base, and to reach out to undecided voters who may be sceptical of both Trump and the current administration.

Defying political norms

The convention will also be an essential platform for the Democratic Party to showcase its vision for the future, with expected emphases on health care, climate change, economic inequality, and the protection of democratic institutions.

The challenges ahead are significant. Harris and Walz must navigate a deeply polarised electorate, economic uncertainties, and a Republican opponent who has shown an uncanny ability to defy political norms.

Moreover, the Harris campaign will need to address lingering concerns about her leadership, particularly in light of President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the race. While Biden framed his decision as an act of selflessness to preserve democracy, it has nonetheless left questions about the party’s direction and the readiness of its new leaders.

As the convention approaches, the Democratic Party’s primary goal will be to present a united front. The Harris-Walz ticket represents a careful balance of progressivism and pragmatism, diversity and experience. It’s a combination that the party hopes will resonate with a broad spectrum of voters across the country.

The next few months will be crucial in shaping the narrative of the 2024 election. The Democratic National Convention will set the stage for what promises to be one of the most consequential elections in modern American history.