Is it because Skaff, whose grandparents were from Lebanon, is an Arab-American? Some leaders in the Jewish community have told us no. And yet we feel that this must be the case. Skaff is deeply committed to a broad range of concerns, including immigrant rights, an end to ethnic stereotyping, Middle East peace and reform in Lebanon — and security and justice for Palestinians. Her commitment to these issues is related to her ethnicity. Yet, there are many other Americans who share these same concerns. Would her concerns be an issue if not for her ethnic origin? I think not.