Egypt has seen a proliferation of upper-crust hot spots with the rapid development of posh spaces. The way people dress, eat and dance you would never guess that there was an “Arab Spring” followed by a rise of Islamist extreemists. Cairo and the North Coast is full of numerous fashionable nightspots that are packed with a young crowd dressed in Ibiza-inspired outfits. In the summer, just take one look around beach clubs at the North Coast and if a girl isn’t in a two piece suit, or a guy is wearing shorts that are a hint too short, they might as well leave.