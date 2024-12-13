Success, a concept so ingrained in our daily lives, can mean vastly different things to different people. In ancient societies, “success” was often something that came with birth, not through effort. For centuries, one’s social position dictated their life path, and thus their “success”. If you were born into nobility, your success was largely predetermined.

The warrior ethos prevalent in many ancient civilisations, such as Sparta or feudal Japan, emphasised strength, courage, and leadership as the hallmarks of success.

Being born into the right family or class meant that the individual would automatically be granted these roles and responsibilities, cementing their success before they had even started. Fear of losing one’s noble status, power, or land often drove these individuals to demonstrate their courage or leadership in battle, securing their place in society.

Fast forward to modern times, and the concept of success has shifted dramatically. No longer is success something handed to us at birth, but something that must be earned through individual merit, hard work, and achievement. In many societies, especially those shaped by capitalist values, success is increasingly viewed as a reflection of one’s personal effort and ability.

This evolution gave rise to the idea of a meritocracy, where people are encouraged to succeed based on their talents, skills, and determination, rather than their family connections or social class.

In this framework, success becomes a personal journey — one that can be shaped by education, professional development, and personal ambition. The rise of individualism and entrepreneurship in the 20th and 21st centuries has further reinforced this notion that anyone, regardless of their background, can become successful if they put in the work.

However, as success has become more personal, so too have its definitions. People no longer measure success by a single, societal standard — such as wealth or power — but rather by their own unique set of aspirations and values.

But why do we define success the way we do? According to some philosophers and psychologists, our individual ideas of success are deeply connected to what we fear losing most in life. This idea suggests that our desires — whether for wealth, recognition, love, or achievement — are often driven by existential fears that shape the way we pursue success.

For instance, someone who fears losing their family might view success through the lens of relationship stability. Their idea of a successful life may be centred around nurturing close, loving relationships and ensuring that their family thrives. This definition of success reflects a fear of emotional isolation or loss of connection.

On the other hand, someone who fears financial instability or poverty might equate success with accumulating wealth or achieving career success. For them, the desire for financial security is less about materialism and more about safeguarding themselves from the fear of being “broke” or vulnerable.

Similarly, an individual who fears rejection or loneliness may define success as gaining fame or recognition, believing that public acknowledgement will shield them from feelings of insignificance.

This theory is deeply rooted in existential psychology, where fear of loss is seen as one of the primary motivators for human behaviour. By understanding what we fear losing — whether it’s our family, our social status, our financial security, or our personal reputation — we can uncover the true motivations behind our pursuit of success.

Nietzsche and the Will to Power

This brings us to an intriguing idea put forth by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. In his work, Nietzsche suggests that human behaviour is driven by what he calls the “will to power” — a fundamental drive not just for survival, but for self-overcoming and self-actualisation. According to Nietzsche, what we strive for is often deeply connected to what we fear or feel powerless over.

In Nietzsche’s view, success is not simply the fulfilment of societal standards or external validation, but the affirmation of one’s own potential and values. To achieve success, one must challenge and transcend the limitations imposed by external pressures, cultural norms, and personal fears.

Success, then, becomes a form of self-empowerment — the expression of one’s deepest desires and a rejection of those fears that bind us. It is through this overcoming of fear and limitation that we achieve true greatness.

As society continues to evolve, so too will our definitions of success. By understanding these fears, we can begin to see that success is not a one-size-fits-all concept. Instead, it’s a deeply personal journey that reflects who we are and what we truly value in life.

In the words of Nietzsche, the highest success is not merely achieving external goals, but affirming our own will and potential, overcoming our fears, and creating a life that is authentically our own.