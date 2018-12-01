Cairo- An Egyptian actress is facing trial next month charged with public obscenity after she attended the closing ceremony of a film festival in Cairo wearing a see-through embroidered gauze dress that revealed the entirety of her legs.
Rania Yousuf’s trial, which is scheduled to begin January 12, follows a complaint to the chief prosecutor by a group of lawyers against the actress.
Egypt is a mostly conservative country with a Muslim majority. The Arab country of 100 million people has retained vestiges of secularism despite decades of growing religious conservatism.
Rania faces up to five years in prison if convicted.