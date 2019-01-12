What you need to know:
- From team India's cricket win and Mohammad Salah's award to Rahul Gandhi's visit to India, here are the top five trends this week.
Social media users celebrated Shaikh Mohammad’s 50 years of leadership, India’s big Test series win in Australia and football star Mohammad Salah retaining his title. Official visits from India and to Pakistan were also a topic of discussion.
50 years of excellence
Social media users celebrated as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai marked five decades of remarkable accomplishments.
“I congratulate HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai on his 50 years of leadership and great services in making UAE No.1 and best place in the world.”
Big win for India
The Indian cricket team made history on Monday, January 7 by winning a Test series on Australian ground for the first time. Captain Virat Kohli guided the sports team towards the win and social media users congratulated the group.
“Congratulations to team India and specially Indian team captain Virat Kohli for the historical victory in Australia.”
Pakistan’s message for UAE
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a special message on Instagram in Arabic, dedicating it to the UAE following His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces’ visit to the country.
“To most people like me, UAE is second home. It is such a good feeling to see both countries getting closer to each other. UAE and it’s people are always kind to us, and have helped our country [Pakistan].”
Rahul Gandhi visits UAE
India’s Congress party president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the UAE as part of his international outreach on January 11. His visit is considered ‘an unprecedented cultural fest’ where NRI issues were discussed.
“We are warmly welcoming the President of Indian National Congress Mr. Rahul Gandhi in UAE...”
Salah everywhere
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on January 9 received iconic Egyptian football star Mohammad Salah. The footballer also retained his African Player of the Year title in Senegal Tuesday.
“Hours after retaining the African Player of the Year award at the CAF Awards held in Dakar, Senegal, Egyptian star Mohammad Salah flew into Dubai to receive the Outstanding Arab Athlete award during the 10th edition of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards.”