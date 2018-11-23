Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed widely online for his tweets in reply to US President Donald Trump as well as for his visit to the UAE. Netizens also spread awareness regarding children across the globe for World Children’s Day. Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday was also a social media trend.
Khan versus Trump
On Monday, November 19, US President Donald Trump was part of another Twitter controversy after he tweeted about the country’s ties with Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at Trump but tweeted back, following his remarks and social media users gave their take on the issue.
Tweet: @HGulzar: Amusing to see some retired generals and experts who were in service in last ten years demand Imran Khan halt US supplies over Trump’s tweets. None of these had the courage to resign when we cooperated. Now they’re advising the Prime Minister to go to war over a tweet.
World’s Children’s Day
This week United Nations Universal Children’s Day was celebrated on Tuesday, November 20. Each year the occasion aims to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare. This year, the focus was on building a world “where every child is in school, safe from harm and can fulfil their potential”. Social media users spoke about the day and did their bit in trying to raise awareness about sending children to school.
Tweet: @Sara_Abdeen: “I really hope for every child a bright future and nice life full of peace and happiness with no tears no pain and no fears. They’re the light of the world, without them it seems so dark, dismal and gloomy. #WorldChildrensDay”
Imran Khan visits the UAE
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the UAE on Sunday, November 18, to discuss cooperation, opportunities and various means of support and development, especially in trade, economic and investment aspects between the two nations. Social media users in the UAE welcomed the leader and appreciated the ties between the two countries.
Tweet: @Amirbaig678: Welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are proud of UAE-Pakistan Friendship.
Mickey turns 90
Mickey Mouse, the invention of cartoonist Walt Disney that eventually came to be the face of global entertainment empire, Disney, celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday, November 18. Social media users shared their love for the character and also pointed out that it’s Mickey’s fellow cartoon character, Minnie Mouse’s birthday, too.
Tweet: @dayoutwiththekids: Happy 90th birthday to @Disney’s Mickey Mouse! First introduced to the world as ‘Steamboat Willie’ in 1928... is now a global icon!
Robert De Niro split
Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro, split with is wife, Grace Hightower after 20 years of marriage. Social media users expressed their thoughts over the breakup and discussed the oscar-winning actor’s life. While some netizens made quirky comments about why De Niro was trending online.
Instagram post: @high_camp: Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower have called it quits after 20 years. The couple started divorce proceedings in 1999, but stopped after a harsh custody battle ensued.