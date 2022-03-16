Celebrating women’s day

We all know that a woman plays many roles in her life (“ International Women’s Day: World must ensure women’s equal leadership and representation ”, Gulf News, March 8). They are caring mothers, loving daughters, supportive wives and capable colleagues. In today’s era, women worldwide, enthusiastically, work as leaders and guide others in all sectors. Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day globally. The day attempts to promote women’s empowerment gender equality and offer more opportunities. Today women can do everything; they lead in every field, be it in education, technology, science, finance, fashion, or politics.

International Women’s Day is a way to call and encourage every woman to become self-reliant. There was a time when women were considered the weaker and inferior gender. The condition of women was pathetic, especially in a male-dominated society; they were not allowed to get an education, they were not supposed to make any decisions for their families. A female child was considered a liability in the family. But, with the efforts of social reformers, solid laws and group feminist campaigns, the condition of women has changed completely.

Now, the role of women is appreciated and celebrated in all the spheres of life. International Women’s Day represents women’s rights; this day appreciates the role of women in building the society. I am a volunteer for an NGO(Non Governmental Organisation) based in India, and last week, we organised the Shine Women Conference conference. We had different talk sessions about women’s rights, safety, domestic violence, and other vital issues affecting our society. Our organisation, Project Help India, felicitated various women from different fields for their work and achievements. It was a wonderful experience listening to various inspiring stories, struggles, and hardships. Women need care and support. They have the right to education, and they deserve love and respect. Empower women to empower the human community.

From Ms Renu Kala

Uttrakhand, India

Shane Warne: Greatest leg-spinner of all time

The untimely demise of Shane Warne, the Australian Cricket legend and an excellent leg spinner and Test cricket’s second-highest wicket-taker, has saddened cricket lovers worldwide (“Shane Warne the magician who conjured his mastery across the world”, Gulf News, March 4). His talent and personality transcended across the sport. He was only 52 years old. The Australian legend will be remembered as long as cricket is played. He was rated as one of the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century. Shane Warne Steller’s international cricket career spanned almost 15 years, which saw him taking 708 cricket test wickets in 145 Test matches. The only other to take more wickets than the Australia great, was his contemporary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who retired with 800 wickets in 2010. He will go down as a true legend in the annals of cricket’s history. He left his fine imprint as a great sportsman who played an instrumental role in saving the art of spin bowling through the 90s in a discipline that pace bowlers were increasingly dominating. His knowledge about the game was unparalleled. Warne leaves behind a legacy in cricket that will remain unmatched for the generations to come.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

New era for Indian cricket with Rohit Sharma

Kudos to Rohit Sharma and his team for winning his maiden Test cricket match, as captain, at Mohali to go up 1-0 in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Though this Test should have been the occasion to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, he was unlucky to continue his century drought. However, Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to cricket after a long gap, made it a memorable match. Not only did he score an unbeaten 175 runs, but he also had a match haul of nine wickets. But, for the folly of our captain, who removed him from bowling, who knows he could have created a world record to score 175 and take ten wickets in a Test. At that juncture, giving the bowling to Jayant Yadav was not that great. Later on, he gave Jadeja a spell to add one wicket to take the tally to nine, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami took the remaining two wickets to deny the rare record Jadeja. Well done, Ashwin and Jadeja, who had a century partnership while batting. Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin, whose six wickets in this Test enabled him to surpass the records of Richard Hardey and our legend Kapil Dev of 434 wickets. Well Done, Team India!

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India

Indian women’s cricket team wins hearts

Kudos to the Indian women’s cricket team for their emphatic win against Pakistan in their first match in the World Cup Tournament. The team was in a precarious position at one stage, losing six wickets for just 116 runs. At that stage, with our bowlers struggling to take wickets, I thought the Women In Blue, too, were going the same way as our Men In Blue during the T20 World Cup. But, thanks to the valuable century partnership of Sucha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar, who bailed our team out of trouble and set a fighting target of 245. Though our top-order batsmen failed to score, our struggling bowlers came to the party to bowl out the Pakistan team for just 137, thus winning the match with a margin of 107 runs to open their points table in the ongoing World Cup Tournament. Well done, team, but improve the batting skills as you are yet to take on the top teams in the tournament.

From Ms Janaki Mahadevan

India