IPL in UAE: Flattered at the last hurdle

Like the first IPL 2020, the match between the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, the second tie between Delhi Capitals Vs King XI Punjab too was a thriller (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in pictures”, Gulf News, September 19). In fact, like Mumbai Indians, King XI also was coasting well to pocket the match. They were able to choke the Delhi players till the 20th over by Chris Jordan, who conceded 25 runs to Marcus Stoinis to get pipped at the final hurdle. Despite being in a pathetic position of chasing 150 plus, Mayank Agarwal fought bravely to take the tie to super over. Unfortunately, King XI could make only just two runs to lose the match. Incidentally, it was a foolish decision by KL Rahul to drop the world-famous opener, Chris Gayle, who would have taken the place of Jordan. Likewise, Karun Nair too is a misfit for T20 and even One Day International(ODI). In his place a bowler should have been included. The biased selection cost the match for King XI. Hope Rahul doesn't follow in the footsteps of Kohli.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Chennai, India

Save the earth- let's do our bit!

Let's start planting more trees. If we cannot, then let us start keeping plants in our homes, workplaces - indoor plants, outdoor plants. Let us start keeping water and food for the birds. Who knows by doing so, perhaps we can help in pollination too.

We need to reduce our carbon footprints on a daily basis. Let’s replace harsh laundry detergents and soaps with organic detergents and Do It Yourself (DIY) soaps. Let us try to reduce the usage of automobiles as much as possible.

After all, human beings have the capacity to look after the flora and fauna of the Earth, and help it survive for billions and trillions of years to come.

From Ms Ruby Guleria

UAE

COVID-19: Support new mothers at work

While planning to return to work after maternity leave, getting the work-life balance right can be challenging (“UAE announces work from home policy for working mothers as schools reopen”, Gulf News, August 28). Mothers often feel torn between the emotional guilt of leaving their children at home, and the need to earn money to meet increasing expenses or the desire to build a career.

Returning to work, especially after a maternity break can be very taxing. The engorgement of the breast can cause pain and headaches and milk pour can be quite an embarrassing situation. Even when work demands physical presence at the office, employers must provide a private space and breaks for mums to express milk, along with a safe place for them to store it.

An alternative for working mothers is to organise childcare close to your workplace, so you can take breaks to breastfeed your baby occasionally.

I wish that the corporate world is more sensitised to the need of new mothers and be a little bit more accommodating by allowing some flexibility on the work front with flexible timings or the trending work from the home norm.

Another issue most commonly faced is younger unmarried employees are not able to understand the needs of working mothers and often become spiteful when a new mother habitually leaves on time. I feel this kind of behaviour is so insensitive, and offices need to demarcate clear policies for working women with babies or toddlers at home.

A new mother goes through a lot of physical, hormonal and emotional changes. Bringing life into this world is a wonderful and blessed journey, and a new mother ought to be supported not just at home, but also the workplace. Let's extend support, and make life easier for new mothers.

From Ms Alvina Clara

UAE