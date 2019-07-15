Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon showers in Mumbai. Image Credit: PTI

Man throws money away accidentally

I read the story about Abdul Wahab whose honest mistake cost him his job, dignity and self-respect (“Indian expat who tossed Dh100,000 in trash bin pays dearly for mistake”, Gulf News, July 8). Who amongst us can claim to be perfect? Aren’t we taught to put our hand up to acknowledge our mistakes, take corrective action and move ahead in life? Wahab didn’t lie to the police, despite being urged by his bosses to claim insurance. He requested his company to deduct the lost cash from his wages, and didn’t flee the country when he had the chance, unlike many others. His honest intent and character was pure then as it is now, and he deserves recognition, support, and a second chance. People make mistakes and people like him are getting scarcer day by day.

From Mr Mitresh Singh

UAE

A good initiative

My letter is in response to the article done by Gulf News regarding police helping suicide bid cases. The ‘Window of Hope’ initiative is a rather laudable move taken up by the Dubai Police that seeks to shift the focus to helping victims by offering them treatment (“Al Barsha police treat suicide bid cases as victims, not criminals”, Gulf News, July 7). Victims of mental health issues often don’t speak up or aren’t taken seriously when they voice their concerns. In today’s fast-paced world, where people seldom find time to talk with their loved ones, the ‘Window of Hope’ initiative where officers sit down to offer moral and social support to victims, reaffirms our faith in humanity. This strategy should be implemented across all emirates to help distressed individuals. An official platform in the Emirates like this, helps people come a step closer to dispel the deeply rooted-societal stigma associated with having mental health issues. A big shout out to the Dubai Police! Thank you for reaching out to help victims!

From Ms Syeda Ameenah

Dubai

Not responsible

I am writing in response to your article, which according to me is one-sided (“FlexxPay to roll out employee benefit platform in UAE”, Gulf News, July 3). People who live pay cheque to pay cheque are exactly the people who cannot afford this kind of thing. They are charged fees and interest for ‘borrowing’ against their future salaries.

In North America, it is called predatory payday lending, with regulators and government officials restricting it and, in some cases, outright banning the practice, comparing it to a form of loan sharking. At a minimum, it is irresponsible and preys upon the vulnerable.

A free community service group that teaches people how to manage their personal finances so that they don’t need these types of loans is required, not a product or service that costs them more of their hard earned dirhams, which they cannot afford.

Furthermore, any and all businesses that deal with peoples’ money should be tightly regulated and overseen by the UAE Central Bank and, in this case, the Al Etihad Credit Bureau. It is important to assess one’s creditworthiness when someone is borrowing against future earnings. If not checked, a catastrophe is waiting to happen.

From Mr Elan Fabbri

Dubai

What to do during your summer vacation?

Every summer vacation children get a two-month break (“Eid Al Adha travel deals from UAE: Grab them while you can!”, Gulf News, July 9). Children should not sleep all day and play video games. They can relax and spend more time with their family. Children should keep their eyes open for opportunities they can take up during the summer. You can learn a new language or an instrument, draw and colour and participate in other arts and crafts.

Think of the things you wanted to do that you could not do during your school days. Do them not because this is the right time. Play games like scrabble or chess. If your pocket allows, go for a fun summer camp which offer children a wide array of activities to participate in. You can go to a library and read books. If you like to cook, you can ask your parents for help and learn to make your own healthy food.

Children should follow their hobbies, go for a picnic with your family and friends. Meditation and yoga are also skills to take up as they allow you to be stress-free and happy for the rest of the day. Go for a ride with your bike and enjoy the countryside. Go for a swim, as it is not only cooling in this weather but it is also a fun and relaxing activity. You can help at home and take up household chores you can accomplish. You can help your mother and father with their work. These are some activities you can do during your summer. You can even have a debate between your family members on a topic after dinner. I advise children to utilise their summer holidays and don’t forget to thank God for everything.

From Mr Agam Kaur Kohli

Dubai

Monsoon planning

Year after year, with monotonous regularity, the monsoon wreaks havoc in Mumbai (“Mumbai resident fed up with poor planning during monsoon”, Gulf News, July 3). This year is no exception. One or two heavy showers and the woes begin. Roads are inundated, trains, buses and taxis go off the road and life grinds to a halt. Office goers and school children move about in dirty waist deep water and there is general chaos and suffering. Is anyone listening? The newspapers and television channels discuss, debate and inform us of the happenings in India’s financial hub but people do nothing and life goes on.

When are the authorities going to wake up, take the bull by the horns and rise to the occasion? Enough is enough. There are accidents, deaths and disease. Is there any plan to settle the problem once and for all? Is anyone thinking? Where are all those political parties, erudite pundits and so called saviours of the masses? Are they concerned? While three quarters of the country is suffering with drought, here in Mumbai millions of gallons of water go to waste. It’s about time serious planning was undertaken. Better late than never.

From Mr Michael Guzder

UAE

Bollywood promotes sexist ideas?

I have seen the Telugu-language version of the movie, Kabir Singh, titled Arjun Reddy, and I find that the movie glorifies toxic masculinity and normalises stalking behaviour of men (“Kabir Singh director says hitting your loved one is proof of love”, Gulf News, July 9). There is a scene in the film where the hero is forcing the girl to love him, by threatening her and her classmates. In the final scene, the director tried to prove to us that the girl was not at fault and was not intimate with someone she married, to portray a perfect ending to satisfy the audience. We are living in a society where we should not encourage a certain set of rules and standards for men, but hold women to different ones. Kabir (played by Shahid Kapoor) is considered a hero in the movie. These movies should never be encouraged since it gives the wrong message to the younger generation.

From Mr Abdul Azeez Ebrahim

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

What does Bollywood encourage?

Bollywood movies like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘2 States’, ‘Devdas’ and other movies cater to a certain section of the audience and the box office success they receive are responsible for the values we promote. I might be old-school but I guess it’s too much of a template cinema, which tries to sell anything and everything in the name of entertainment. When are we going to mature and improve the story plots to create serious creative cinema? Patriarchy, misogyny, sexual misconduct and substance abuse are at an all-time high in mainstream cinema, especially where the audience lacks sensibilities or are simply ignorant of the movie rating system. Motion pictures have the power to influence, and we are in a toxic time, both for our society and youth.

From Mr Bhavesh Kumar Suru

UAE