The original and the best? Sean Connery played James Bond six times Image Credit: Gulf News

Tribute to the original James Bond

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the silver screen, as part of a four-decade-long career, passed away recently (“The name's Bond: The day I met Sean Connery changed me forever”, Gulf News, November 01). Connery portrayed the debonair British spy with such conviction, poise and élan that the actors who took over the Bond role after him, felt compelled to measure up to him. Connery was a rare example of a performer who was suave, daring, versatile and had an iconic persona. He captivated movie-goers with his unmatchable acting and fantastic screen presence. He will always be remembered as the original James Bond who has left an indelible mark in the history of cinema.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Pune, India

Tribute to Sean Connery

Sean Connery will always be missed for his extraordinary acting prowess and the brilliant portrayals of all his characters (“Iconic 'James Bond' actor Sean Connery dies aged 90: A life in pictures”, Gulf News, October 31). However, he will be most cherished for creating the James Bond persona and personality, though his acting. Many actors have played Bond. For me, James Bond was Sean Connery. He will always be unique, as the suave, gritty yet vulnerable Bond. His departure has made me very sad.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai. India

IPL in UAE: Gaekwad, Jadeja help CSK shut out the Knights

Congratulations to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their back to back Indian Premier League (IPL) wins against much-fancied teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets”, Gulf News, October 30). Though KKR's new captain may blame the dew factor for their loss, I feel he himself to be blamed as he erred in promoting Rinku Singh ahead of himself or even Dinesh Karthik. The decision cost them at least 10 to 15 runs, which should have been handy for their qualification to the playoff stage. At the same time, thanks to the young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose knock helped CSK to pip the post. Of course, we cannot belittle Jadeja who knocked off 30 plus runs during the last two overs. No doubt, the young guns are firing in all cylinders, but it is the old warhorses who are struggling to score runs. If only the think tank had given a chance to the youngsters in earlier matches, CSK might not have faced the humiliation of missing the playoff position since the inception of IPL. Anyway, better luck next season.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India