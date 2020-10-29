Gaekwad, Jadeja help CSK shut out the Knights
Dubai: Chennai Super Kings, with nothing to lose, rode on young Ruturaj Gaekwad’s stylish 72 off 53 balls to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Dubai on Thursday night.
Chasing a challenging target of 173, Gaekwad held the innings and was involved in a fruitful second wicket partnership with Ambati Rayudu (38). It was, however, left to Ravindra Jadeja to deliver a sucker punch in the final two overs to score an unbeaten 31 off 11 balls (with three sixes) and take the three-time champions over the line.
The defeat has now put KKR’s play-off chances in peril as they still remain on 12 points from 13 matches.
Earlier, a majestic 87 (10 fours, four sixes) by Nitish Rana paved the way for KKR to score 172 for the loss of five wickets after being sent into bat.
Relive the match as it happened...
