Chennai and Kolkata players
Chennai and Kolkata players greet each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Gaekwad, Jadeja help CSK shut out the Knights

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings, with nothing to lose, rode on young Ruturaj Gaekwad’s stylish 72 off 53 balls to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Dubai on Thursday night.

Chasing a challenging target of 173, Gaekwad held the innings and was involved in a fruitful second wicket partnership with Ambati Rayudu (38). It was, however, left to Ravindra Jadeja to deliver a sucker punch in the final two overs to score an unbeaten 31 off 11 balls (with three sixes) and take the three-time champions over the line.

The defeat has now put KKR’s play-off chances in peril as they still remain on 12 points from 13 matches.

Earlier, a majestic 87 (10 fours, four sixes) by Nitish Rana paved the way for KKR to score 172 for the loss of five wickets after being sent into bat.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings is bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Varun Chakaravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shane Watson
Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Kamlesh Nagarkoti of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Lungisani Ngidi
Lungisani Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super kings celebrates the wicket of Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner of the Chennai Super Kings bowls . Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sam Curran
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (left) with captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






