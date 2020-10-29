Dubai: As the fight intensifies for one of the last-four play-off slots of this year’s Indian Premier League tournament, the international odds markets reflect a very different picture to the one prior to the start of the tournament on September 17.
With Mumbai Indians (16 points), Royal Challengers Bangalore (16) and Delhi Capitals (14) having all but booked their places in the knockout stage, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab and the on-and-off Kolkata Knight Riders are in the hunt for that all-important last remaining berth.
Only two matches remain for either of them to secure their place and as a result it’s hard to separate either team in the odds markets.
Punjab are 13/2, edging 14/1 KKR, to secure a first ever IPL since the tournament began in 2008.
RCB have always been one of the most high-profile teams to have never got their hands on the trophy, but the form and confidence in which the Virat Kohli-led squad has performed this year has led to them becoming a strong second favourite behind four-time champions Mumbai Indians to triumph in the UAE.
While Mumbai, who started the IPL in September 19 as the hot 4/7 favourites, remain the most fancied team at 11/8, outsiders RCB are currently a 10/3 second favourite. These odds were significantly altered following the five-wicket loss to Mumbai in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Not surprisingly, former three-time champions Chennai Super Kings languish at the bottom of the table following their poor performances in the tournament having won just four matches from 12 outings. The MS Dhoni-led side are a whopping 150/1.
Latest IPL odds
(IPL tournament opening odds in parenthesis)
Mumbai Indians (4/7) 11/8
Royal Challengers Bangalore (10/11) 10/3
Delhi Capitals (10/11) 4
Kings XI Punjab (6/4) 13/2
Kolkata Knight Riders (5/7) 14
Rajasthan Royals (7/4) 33
Hyderabad Sunrisers (11/18) 40
Chennai Super Kings (5/7) 150