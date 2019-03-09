Wagah: Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side, Friday, March 1, 2019. Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after his jet went down following a strike by an enemy missile. (PTI Photo)(PTI3_1_2019_000235B) Image Credit: PTI

Awaken your brotherhood



I am an Indian expatriate living in Dubai (“Families unite for Indian man’s wedding with Pakistani woman in Dubai”, Gulf News, March 4). My best friend is from Lahore, Pakistan. We’ve seen bad days together and have helped each other on numerous occasions. This week, both India and Pakistan were almost at war. But despite that, we cannot be enemies. I am sure most Indians and Pakistanis in Dubai will agree with me. I urge politicians and decision makers from both countries to come to terms with the current situation, not retaliate and create a joint task force against terrorism. This has plagued both countries for years. People also need to stop spreading hate on social media.

From Mr Dip Mookherjee

UAE

Facebook comment

No one wants war



The release of Indian pilot #Abhinandan by the Pakistan authorities at the Wagah border was a good development (“India, Pakistan must seize chance for peace’, Gulf News, March 3). This is a good initiative from Pakistan and gives people the hope of peace and dialogue with India. However, India is keen on eradicating terror camps apparently present in Pakistan. No country wants to participate in war and deal with the repercussions.

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Peace versus war



The last week has been very stressful for Indians and Pakistanis all around the world. Our countries have been at loggerheads since partition and for someone who was born much after it, last week’s attacks put the scare and the tension into perspective. What has happened to us? Why can’t we move on from a 70-year-old issue? If both countries really cared about peace, then it is high time the concerned leaders take the high road, put the past behind and work towards driving those who create terror out of our homes. But this can never happen because power, control and corruption are issues that plague both societies. When will we see the bigger picture, one where lives are not lost and people live in peace? Cowards wage war and real leaders stop it. What side are you on?

From Ms Sania K.

UAE

Live in peace



I don’t even understand why there is so much hatred between the two countries? We lived in harmony in one country for centuries. Hindus, Muslim, Christians, everyone was living together under the name - India. Then the British came. They ruled us for a few 100 years, took away our wealth, and were able to divide us so easily. The British, for their benefit, easily destroyed what foundation was present for centuries. We are losing our loved ones by fighting. Why can’t we live together happily? This will be a victory for both countries.

From Ms Deepa Uppal

UAE

Facebook comment

What have we achieved?



Seventy years of destruction has resulted in poverty, hunger, lack of educational institutes, state-of-the-art hospitals, jobs and more. In the last 70 years, what have we done? If we take a minute to think of the cost of one aircraft and how many schools could be built in comparison, we will understand.

From Mr Sultan Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

Hopeful for good relations



May peace prevail in both countries as war can only have dire consequences. This can happen all over the world, and not just in our countries. I hope all of us come together and pray for peace. Let us come together and pray for peace.

From Mr Ahskid Llig

UAE

Facebook comment

Spend money on what matters



My Indian fellows are talking about Lahore and my Pakistani friends are talking about New Delhi. We all need to understand that both countries have power and capability. It’s humans that are losing their lives in this game. We need to respect humanity. Life is beautiful. I’ve been to Mumbai and seen the level of poverty, slums, and street children there, and unfortunately, Pakistan is no different. The soldiers of both countries have the right to live because they have families too. This should be stopped right away, else there would be another Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

From Mr Sheeraz Arif Khan

UAE

Living in harmony



We live in Dubai happily. Our favourite place to have dinner is a Pakistani restaurant and moreover, we have friends who are Pakistani. We need peace. I give my love to both countries.

From Mr Sagar Jashnani

UAE

Spewing hate



We must understand one thing; we must wage war against terrorism, not between India and Pakistan. Instead of spending billions of dollars on arms, let’s try and spend that money on internal development. The sad part is countries are more interested in fighting. You can see this by just looking at the comments being made by people on social media.

From Mr Pramod Nirwan

Dubai

A great leader



Charisma, sincerity, honesty and leadership are some of the attributes, which can be associated with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (“Imran Khan allows Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan”, Gulf News, February 26). Khan’s strong personality, witnessed both on and off the cricketing field, is doing wonders now that he has become a Prime Minister of Pakistan. The recently concluded Saudi visit in Islamabad and Imran Khan’s address to the people, are a true depiction of leadership that was entrusted in Khan in July 2018. His words come straight from the heart whenever he speaks for the poor and the unprivileged members of society. Requesting for the release of prisoners from jail, is an action being highly appreciated by Khan’s supporters and the opposition too. The way Khan conducted himself during the visit is unseen in the governmental affairs of our country, Pakistan. Be it his straight, honest and convincing speeches, or his simple gestures of driving heads of state himself, his body language is that of a true and successful captain who has always led his nation towards victory. Khan’s address to the nation was actually an address to India and the Modi government. The courage and strength of words could come only from Imran Khan. We stand by it and expect sanity and wisdom across both sides of the border. This is the new Pakistan and Imran Khan is our asset.

From Ms Khaula Shahbaz Rao

UAE

Mean airport staff



I was troubled at the Mumbai airport (“Mangalore airport denies tampering UAE resident’s passport”, Gulf News, February 13). It was very unfortunate that airport immigration staff and security can be corrupt and can harass you for their own benefit. In 2014 I was traveling with my family. After arrival at the checkout counter the immigration staff wanted my two tired small children to stand properly in the line, without moving or making any noise. I was asked to leave the queue and return with the new declaration form as an excuse. It was a waste of time and unnecessary harassment. They don’t care even if you are with small children or are with elderly people. I am sure that I am not alone in this and others have faced such bad behaviour from airport staff in India. Surely it should be condemned more openly and should be brought to the attention of the authorities.

From Ms Aliraza Vasay

UAE

Listening to understand?

Pauses in life are one of my favourite things (“Speak Your Mind: Listen to understand not refute?”, Gulf News, February 22). Paired with silence they create space for our hearts or our minds to take a step back and re- evaluate. This comes to mind today as I continue to work on my new year’s resolution to listen more and listen well. Conversations are had between two or more people though in most of our day to day conversations, the only participant is us. Before someone finishes what they are saying, we are ready with an answer. And vice versa. I believe it is a basic tendency, to have such conversations because it is easier for our minds to stick to its guns rather than drop the ammunition and actually let some ideas in. It is always more satisfying to be correct, than to have to change, right?

I believe we need to listen to understand, not to just respond. Here I think that pause is one element that comes handy. Trying to pause before replying, is a great way to give the other person’s opinion some breathing space in our minds. Many a times, our replies are not just our views, but they also hold our feelings of dislike for the other person’s opinion and this is where the understanding of where they come from becomes important, listening to them and considering their thought for a second longer becomes important.

From Mr Sudeep Devpura

Dubai

