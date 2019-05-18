In an attempt to beat the heat: A boy tries to cool himself by pouring the water on his head to beat the heat as the temperature is rising extremely high in the UAE. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

What you need to know: Readers discuss Ramadan in the UAE, Indian politics, cricket, movies and traffic

Ramadan and the heat

With it being the start of May, the sun shines harder on the Middle East region especially in the UAE (Should your water intake change during Ramadan”, Gulf News, May 6). Temperatures have reached a high of almost 40 degrees Celsius during the afternoons. I personally love the warm weather, however the heat in the last couple of days has been unforgiving. As Ramadan is in the month of May, the heat is better but it is still difficult to manage. However, there are a few ways to counter the Middle Eastern sun. One solution is to carry an umbrella.

As silly as it might sound, it’s been really helpful for me, especially when I walk from my office to the Metro station in the afternoons. Moreover, keeping hydrated after iftar for those who are fasting, and hydrated during the day for those who are not fasting, is important as it helps you keep yourself cool. With the summer season fast approaching it would be great to see some much needed rainfall during that time, to lower temperatures.

From Mr Wasif Naushad

Sharjah



In an attempt to beat the heat: A boy tries to cool himself by pouring the water on his head to beat the heat as the temperature is rising extremely high in the UAE. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dirty politics

Though late, we are glad that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi still feels that telecom engineer Sam Pitroda’s remarks were out of line (“India elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi treads the path of love, Modi peddles hate”, Gulf News, May 13). He had demanded an apology from him. Still, we feel like they are shedding only crocodile tears, as no compensation has been paid to the victims’ families. To be honest, Pitroda’s comments are totally condemnable. It is not the first time he has crossed a line. So is the case with most of the Congress leaders. To be frank, Gandhi has crossed the line himself many a times. It is high time the Supreme Court of India and the Election Commission come with stern steps to rein in our unruly political leaders who violate the code of conduct during elections. Hope to see a disciplined India in the near future.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India



People at Fruit and Vegetable section in Waterfront Market at Deira Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Food security and importance

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE government is keen to achieve the highest level of national food security and ensure its sustainability as a priority for the quality of life in society (“UAE’s fight against food wastage during Ramadan”, Gulf News, May 10). A key requirement for the sustainable development of the country, is to strengthen its position in global food security indicators and transform it into a global centre for food-based innovation. Food sources recognise that achieving food security for our society is the basis for our overall development.

From Mr Omar Esmail Al Khoori

UAE



What had Bollywood become?

While the Hollywood film industry seems to be thriving, I can’t say the same for Bollywood (“Student of the Year review: Trite and inane, but fun to be had”, Gulf News, May 11). While certain directors do make good movies, most of the films we are watching these days have no plot or story. It’s just nepotism and money being spent for absolutely no reason. I recently saw the second part of Bollywood movie Student of the Year and was very disappointed.

I can never get those three hours of my life back. Not only was the movie long, it was unrealistic and a waste of time. I sometimes wonder what has become of current cinema today. When I was little, my grandfather and I would watch movies of the 1970’s and 1980’s together. It was a simpler time, no doubt, but the movies had character. If you take a look at the movies of the past, acted in by today’s veterans, you’ll be shocked. I wonder how they feel when they watch such films. Today we have so much more at our disposal, yet we lack stories and ideas. I hope this changes soon. We need better stories and better actors.

From Ms Uma M.

Dubai



Jaipur: Actors Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria during the promotions of their upcoming film "Student of the Year 2" in Jaipur, on May 1, 2019. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Cricketing legends

This refers to the cricketer turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar to heap praise on Rishabh Panta and compare him to the Virender Sehwag of the current generation. So was the case with Hardik Pandya, who too after a couple of successes, was branded as the Kapil Dev of 1983. It’s too early to compare them with stalwarts like Dev and Sehwag. Such comparison would only make them complacent and lose their composure. They will end up failing, match after match. Allow them to steady themselves, overcome their deficiencies and hurdles and prove to be reliable like previous match-winning players like Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag or Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

India



Ice cream lover

I’ve been following the Gulf News Ramadan ice cream trail these few days and I am deeply impressed with the selections (“Ramadan ice cream trail: #5 Kunafa Sundae”, Gulf News, May 8). I consider myself an ice cream connoisseur and I am obligated to share my opinion. I am a big fan of the Japanese mochi ice cream and I think it was a great pick. However, the main reason I’m writing this is to talk about my favourite type of ice cream, which is gelato. There are some very good brands in Dubai. I especially am in love with saffron and pistachio flavored gelato. The way it is made in such a soft and creamy way it makes my mouth water in a matter of seconds.

From Mr Raiman S.

UAE



Follow traffic rules

I see a lot of two-wheelers on the road nowadays driving recklessly (“457,154 motorists get discount on traffic offences in Dubai”, Gulf News, May 11). They do not follow any traffic rules and this is causing an inconvenience to other motorists and pedestrians. They are overtaking vehicles, which is putting their life and the lives of others in danger. We had an accident with a two-wheeler motorist, which could have been avoided if he would have followed the traffic rules. This accident could have been very fatal. All two-wheeler drivers must be urged to drive safely and follow traffic rules.

From Ms Sangeeta Nirikhi

UAE

