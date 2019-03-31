What you need to know: Readers discuss politics, war and the need for peace.

Climate change is real

Before you call yourself of a particular religion, learn to be human first (“World’s largest e-waste recycling facility opens in Dubai”, Gulf News, March 25). If there is magic in this world, it is all in Nature, and pollution should never be the price of prosperity. What will the future generation say if they found out we knew that the planet was in trouble and we did nothing about it? When all the wells and rivers would have dried up, we will know the value of our resources. The only problem with the human race is that we think someone else will save the planet. Thousands can live without love but not one without water. Our lives began to end the day we became silent about things that matter. More than 455,300,978 tons of waste is dumped into the oceans every year, which can cause severe damage to the nervous system, liver and kidneys, to name a few. Being exposed to these harmful chemicals that we release into the water can cause cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, hookworm typhoid and death. We live in an ecosystem where the action of one has the potential to affect many. Damaging the environment is damaging our future. We do not have a planet ‘B’ to rely on.

From Ms Asmi Choudhary

UAE



Distorted beauty image

The society that we live in and the excessive social media influence has made the whole concept of beauty take an unrealistic turn (“Is beauty an illusion?”, Gulf News, march 22). Teenagers and adults often tend to act or project themselves in a certain manner to fit in with their peer group or to the perceived social standards. This trend has caused a rising increase in anxiety and other mental health concerns. Often teenagers live with the self-belief that they are not perfect.

The world of ‘vloggers’ or video loggers and Youtubers has created a sense of beauty that is unrealistic and distorted. There is no acceptance of the diversity among individuals. The fashion industry has a great impact in shaping one’s ideals and aspiration. This further adds to the unrealistic expectations in young minds. We need to move away from this unrealistic standards created by social media. One must realise that we all have our journey to self acceptance and loving ourselves, and it is just okay to be who you are.

From Ms Elizabeth Mathew

Sharjah



Party politics

The entry into Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) by former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, is a good development for the BJP. He is a man known for his philanthropic nature and straight forward pwersonality. This will be an asset for the party. Gambhir’s timely decision makes BJP little stronger. One of the patriotic personalities, Gambhir will certainly bring laurels to the party if he stands for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. People with long-term vision and non-corrupt administration prefer the present administration in India, and Gambhir is no exemption. Kudos to Gambhir for his timely decision.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India



Setting an example

I am so used to hearing of thousand of crores being used in corruption scams involving Indian business families so hearing about Wipro chairman Azim Premji committing Rs52,750 (Dh27.5 billion)crore towards his philathropic endowment, is surprising. We usually hear of businessmen splashing their wealth on luxury. This act of Premji is refreshingly serendipitous, in this atmosphere of greed and hate.

From Mr Tariq Anwer

Dubai



Be meaningful

Whenever we want to give a gift to someone, we give it with the hope that it reminds him or her of us. We think of something grand and expensive like clothes, gemstones and more. But everything has an expiry date, clothes will get old or might go out of fashion, gems might get stolen or lost, there are endless possibilities. How will anyone remember us then? What will they remember us with? Since material gifts can perish after a few years, we can give people something more thoughtful. If you want to give something at all, then give people your attention and spend quality time with them. Everything will come and go, but the attention and time you give to people, they will never forget. Give them an experience that they would never have in life.

From Mr Tejal Gandhi

Dubai



Lets bank on values, not hate

The terrorist carnage in New Zealand must be condemned by all of humanity (“Body of Indian woman killed in New Zealand terror attack returns home”, Gulf News March 26). Words fail to describe such mindless slaughter. Those who perpetrate it, whoever they are, personify the embodiment of evil and sheer cowardice. The mindless slaughter of men, and children is an affront to humanity.

Therefore we must insist, as those who carry the torch of civility that we must unite and squash those charlatans who proclaim their outlandish virtues as they decimate the innocent. No religion advertises massacres and extremism.

Terrorism is a sickness of the mind, a self-proclaimed method of war. It is related to no particular religion. In fact, terrorism does not have any religion. Our tormented world is fraught with bereavement and pain caused by unbridled violence.

Mankind has been inflicted with the bitter taste of terrorism since time immemorial. It has different hues and aspects, varying the impact and interpretations according to different places. Terrorism has become globalised. It is the antithesis of shared values and commitments, which serve as the basis for peaceful co-existence internationally. Let us never fear embracing the values we know to be true.

From Mr Farouk Araie

Johanesburg



Peace is the way

Look at how a non-Muslim Prime Minister can put herself in the shoes of the Muslim community and embrace the pain of a fellow human being. On the other side of the world, you see how countries treat one another and how a simple and true gesture of redemption on both sides can generate so many positive outcomes like stronger a economy, unity and more. Instead, we choose turmoil. Ego and pride needs to be set aside so that people can sit together and sort out their problems. May God have mercy on the souls of the martyrs and give their families, friends and communities the strength and patience they need. From Mr R. K

From Mr R. K

UAE

Instagram



Don’t give up on dreams

Twelve years ago, the passion in my heart came to pass. Yes, I got my driving license and did it in my first attempt, while I was pregnant. However, after giving birth to my son, driving a car became a lesser priority and I was afraid something was going to happen in case I did. But my passion to drive was still intact and it gave me hope that one day I would still be able to drive my own car on the streets of Dubai. I had to take a bold step and started my refresher course at a driving institute. I was encouraged by the right people and started driving after 12 years. I want to encourage every mother, no matter where you stopped, to not give up. It’s never too late. With the help of family, friends and above all God, my dream came true. Nothing is impossible for those who believe! Happy Mother’s Day to all.

From Ms Anna Walker

Dubai



A stickker message

Yesterday, while returning from work and driving down Shaikh Zayed Road at a comfortable and steady 80 kilometers per hour, I was abruptly cut off by a black sedan.

What irritated me no end was the fact that the gentleman driving the car had a ‘Child On Board’ sticker prominently displayed at the back. However, there was definitely no child in the car. The driver partially had his window down and seemed to be on his mobile phone. He refused to stay in his lane and put other drivers at risk.

There were three things wrong here. Firstly, he was driving badly. Secondly, he was on his phone. Thirdly, he had an incorrect sticker.

These stickers muct be revised so that they can be removed when there is no child in the car. Let the UAE set an example and change things for the better, to encourage better driving.

From Mr Michael Guzder

Dubai

Hoping for a happy world

International Day of Happiness is observed every year on March 20, and this year, the theme was: Happier Together (“World Happiness Report terms Pakistan ‘a happy nation’”, Gulf News, march 24). Since 2013, the United Nations (UN) has been celebrating this day to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. Happiness is related to sustainable development and it aims at achieving zero treating eveyone as equals and to protect our Earth. We need a world full of happiness. Whether it is in the workplace, at home or on the street, we need to be happy. In other words, we can say, sustainable development relates to happiness. The UAE has set an example to the world by having a Minister for Happiness. Private as well as government institutions should make people happy. Let us pledge to make this world happier.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

