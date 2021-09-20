Image Credit: WAM

Act of kindness

It was a delight to read the story about people and birds coming together to help an injured crow in Sharjah (“People, birds flock to help out crow with broken wings in Sharjah”, Gulf News, September 14). I love seeing such acts of kindness in a world that seems to be constantly making people grow apart. It gave me hope that a sense of community is still alive. And, both man and animals can come together as one because, at the end of the day, we are all creatures of the same planet. The other birds showed us, humans, an example of excellent group behaviour. In the past year, the pandemic showed us that we are all correlated and share common experiences. So, why not add positivity to each other's lives?

From Ms Sara Ali

Dubai, UAE

I love the Dubai Metro

I am a Dubai resident, and I love travelling by the Dubai Metro ("Means of transport, money saver, friendship platform - the many stories of Dubai Metro users as it turns 12", Gulf News, September 08). The Dubai Metro serves as the lifeline for many residents and visitors as well. It is convenient and time-saving. If I want to travel anywhere in Dubai, I usually use the Metro. It is a unique feeling. You can get a panoramic view of Dubai and its developments. Every day there is a different view if you watch closely. Moreover, taking the Metro would save you the worry about driving, the Salik toll, and parking your car. So it is beneficial, especially if you live next to a Metro station.

From Mr Taha Muzzammil Qureshi

UAE

Events back in Dubai

I agree with Simon Mellor, who recently wrote about the face-to-face events returning in Dubai (“Dubai's exhibition season is back with a full-on face-to-face experience”, Gulf News, September 10). While digitalisation has given us safe options in the past in terms of holding conferences and events, human interaction is what we all crave. The excitement of attending events, making friends, and networking, can never be replaced by online events. I am especially excited about the Expo 2020 Dubai. Kudos to Dubai for recovering so well from the effects of the pandemic! We are already on the way to normalcy.

From Ms Sofia Ron

Dubai, UAE

Indian Cricket Team's selection process

Indian Cricket is fortunate to have a massive fan following ("Unpredictable Indian team needs to be consistent to be called great", Gulf News, August 27). All fans have their own strong views and thoughts about each game and player. At the same time, there are many past cricketers, especially some commentators, who prefer promoting players from their state. If the player clicks, they praise him for a wide range of strokes and say that he can tackle the best bowlers in the world. However, if they poke balls going outside the off-stump and get out, they say it was an “unplayable ball”. If players from other states make the same mistake, these commentators criticise them. Yes, there have been many disagreements between the captain and some players, right from the Pataudi era (when Indian cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi became the youngest test captain in 1962) to date. The Indian team is looked up to as one that has the courage and determination of brave warriors of the past. However, those captains never dropped a performing player during their time. The current structure is different. They select only the yes man, and the ultimate result is the loss of the Indian cricket during Test matches. Ironically, even the cricket board tow in line with the captain and coach, and it is always a different stroke, series after series.

From Mr N Mahadevan

TamilNadu, India

BCCI appoints Dhoni as team mentor for T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket board has done a reasonable job in selecting cricket players for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE (“Watch Gulf News cricket experts: Ashwin, Dhoni and India's fortunes at the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE”, Gulf News, September 09). But, at the same time, it is astonishing that Ravichandran Ashwin has made a comeback to white-ball cricket after a long gap of four years. It is a real rising from the ashes for Ashwin. As averred by the selectors, he is an asset to the Indian team. But, do our Indian coach and captain have any faith in his remarkable talent? I hope he finds a place in the playing XI for at least a couple of games. Incidentally, the selection of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor of team India is laudable. Hats off to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for this remarkable decision.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan