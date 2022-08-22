Asia Cup in UAE

It was great news for cricket lovers that the Asia Cup will be hosted in the UAE this year (“ Why UAE residents love Asia Cup cricket ”, Gulf News, July 29). I am eagerly waiting for the game to kick off on August 27. I’m sure that many cricket fans like me will be waiting to see their country’s teams playing live. The most entertaining match for sure would be the India versus Pakistan match. Both the teams have equal followers of cricket waiting to watch the game live.

Tickets for the match have already been sold out. Hope to see a good game of cricket. We are waiting for the two weeks of cricket mania and eager to see our favourite players playing live in front of us. I really thank the authorities for making this happen here as it requires a lot of hard work and preparation to organise such a big event. Hats off to everyone involved in bringing such a big tournament to the UAE.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

The rise in global temperature

The global warming campaign started to run out of steam over two decades ago. Global temperatures are rising and killing flora and fauna, disturbing the eco-balance of nature. So many species suffer because of the wrongdoings of humans. It is high time that we acknowledge it and do something meaningful to slow down the damage. Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for the observed warming of the atmosphere. The increase in the Earth’s average temperature results in extreme meteorological phenomena.

Food security has also been compromised due to droughts and floods in several parts of the world. Studies say over seven million people are left homeless in Africa and Asia. It is just the right time to do your part for Nature if you want to survive on this planet.

From Mr Arjun Ashok

India

Empower your child to dream

We tell our kids that the world is very competitive, so they need to be “good enough”. It is a thought we instill in the minds of the younger generation. Teachers, parents, peers, and relatives always demand children to be “good enough” without realising their real worth. It puts extensive pressure on the children, which makes them ambitious for success, and they cannot accept even a single failure. As we nurture a plant by giving it the right amount of water, minerals, nutrients, and sunlight, we need to encourage the growing generation.

Everyone has something within them that makes them different, but it takes time to identify it. Help them with that if you can, instead of trying to live your dreams through them. That’s the big mistake most make, thinking they are creating a better future for their children. We live in the 21st century, so let’s change the world to a whole new world of possibilities.

From Ms Sree Disty Bai Sachidanandan

UAE

Ross Taylor reveals the 2011 incident during IPL

It is really shocking to read that one of the Rajasthan Royal franchise owners slapped former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor. Taylor revealed in his recent autobiography “Ross Taylor: Black & White” that he was slapped across the face by a Rajasthan Royals owner when he got out for a duck in an IPL (Indian Premier League) match against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali, India. Any cricketer can get out for a duck, and Ross Taylor is no exception. However, that doesn’t give any permission for franchise owners to slap any player who fails during any match. If that is the norm, then even Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have failed in several cricket matches. I feel the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) should act on the verdict of Ross Taylor and take suitable action against the owner who slapped him in 2011. Only such punishment would rein in such unruly persons.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India