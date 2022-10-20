Building a Zero-Hunger generation

World Food Day was observed on October 16 with the motto ‘Leave no one behind’ (“ World leaders call for urgent action on food security, warn of rising divisions ”, Gulf News, September 21). The global goal is to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030 and we cannot reach this target without addressing climate change. These events are organised to bring awareness to how our changing planet affects food production and distribution. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world into extreme poverty, which will take years to overcome. We often read about energy conservation and the 3 Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), but we do not always comply. Unless immediate positive steps are taken towards energy conservation, these issues will continue resulting in failed crops and barren lands.

One in every nine people in the world finds it difficult to get a partial meal daily. Statistics say 1.3 billion tons of food produced is wasted or gets lost. These figures will drastically rise if the right measures are not taken.

Globally, agricultural universities should conduct research and develop hybrid plants and seeds, which should adapt to the present climate change and be affordable for our farmers. Severe drought has led to a shortage of food, water and energy across the globe. Let us not waste our resources. World Food Day is a day for all of us to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Congress gets a non-Gandhi president

Right from the day when the Gandhi family chose Mallikarjun Kharge in place of Ashok Gehlot, it was a foregone conclusion that Kharge would win the contest hands down (“Congress presidential elections: Mallikarjun Kharge takes over as non-Gandhi boss”, Gulf News, October 19). Out of the 96 per cent votes in the polls, we are confident that nearly 75 to 80 per cent of votes would go in favour of Kharge. No doubt Shashi Tharoor fought valiantly till the end, but still, he could not muster enough support. Ironically, even members from his state (Kerala) were not willing to support him. Hence his contest was just a token fight to exhibit that Kharge had been elected in a democratic way. At the same time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now fighting on a back foot, mainly due to the constant price rise of essential day-to-day items, there is every likelihood that the percentage of Congress vote bank may go up a little, which will be a credit to Kharge and his new team. Whether this trend will continue till the 2024 general elections is a matter to be seen. If the Congress shed their ego and join hands with the regional parties in India, they could remain in the limelight. Let us wait and watch.

From Mr N Viswanathan

India

T20: India squared off against Australia

Hats off to the Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his team, especially the players KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, who put up a fight to post a healthy total of 186 in their warm-up match against Australia (“T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami shows what India has been missing”, Gulf News, October 17). Though the Australian team, ably led by its Captain, Aaron Finch, was in a comfortable position to win the match, everything turned topsy turvy in the final over bowled by Mohammed Shami. He accounted for three wickets and a run out to pip them at the post. However, the entire credit for that spell should go to our ever-athletic fielder, Virat Kohli, who plucked an improbable catch at the boundary of Pat Cummins. Later on, it was Shami all the way, bowling one yorker after the other, to take three wickets to prove that he is the apt substitute for Jasprit Bumrah. I hope Shami continues with this form during the World Cup Tournament, as our bowling seems to be the weak link in lifting the cup for the second time.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India

Matthew Wade admits to obstructing Mark Wood

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has admitted to obstructing England pacer Mark Wood during the opening T20 match in Perth last week (“Jos Buttler warns Matthew Wade after obstruction during first Twenty20”, Gulf News, October 10). Probably the magnanimity of England cricket captain Jose Butler, in not claiming the wicket of Wade, pricked his conscience to admit his guilt.

From Mr Vinay M

India