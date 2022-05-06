Dubai – Are you planning to travel to the UAE anytime soon? If so, you may be wondering whether you need to take a PCR test and what any other COVID-19 requirements may be for entering the country.

With the UAE’s authorities updating entry procedures in the past few weeks, here is a round-up of all the requirements you need to be aware of:

Emirati, GCC citizens can enter using ID cards

On April 29, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that Emirati and GCC citizens are now allowed to enter the UAE using ID cards, without the need to show their passports.

Fully vaccinated passengers do not need a PCR test

From February 26, 2022, fully vaccinated passengers need to present a valid vaccination certificate(s) reflecting that the passenger is fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO or the UAE, and includes a QR code.

Unvaccinated passengers coming in to the UAE

If you are a visitor or resident travelling to the UAE and are not fully vaccinated, you are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate issued within 48 hours after the sample was collected and issued by an approved health service provider with a QR code.

According to the website of Emirates airlines, test certificates sent via SMS are not accepted and the PCR test result must have a readable QR code. It is important to note that for transit passengers, the rules and conditions for entry at the final destination will apply.

Unvaccinated passengers under the age of 16

Unvaccinated passengers arriving in the UAE who are under the age of 16 are exempt from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

However, NCEMA stressed on the need for these passengers to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures in place in the country.

COVID-19 PCR test and vaccination exemptions