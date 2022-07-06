Dubai: If you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the UAE and your passport is about to expire, you don’t have to worry about filling out physical forms at a passport centre to apply for renewal. Indian Embassy’s Passport Seva service allows you to complete the entire application process online.

All you have to do is complete your registration form online, sign it and submit it at the BLS International Centre, the outsourcing agency for processing Indian passport and visa applications.

So, if your passport’s expiry date is coming up soon, here is a detailed step-by-step guide on the renewal process.

How to renew an Indian passport online

1. Visit this link: https://embassy.passportindia.gov.in/ and select the region and country you are residing in. To do so, choose the ‘Africa and Middle East’ category and select the United Arab Emirates.

2. Next, click on ‘Register – Register to apply for passport services’. Once you click on the category, you will be asked to create an online account with the Passport Seva portal. If you already have an account with the portal, log in using your account details.

How to register a new account To register an account, you must fill in the following information:



• Embassy/Consulate: Abu Dhabi or Dubai

• Given Name (first name)

• Surname

• Date of birth

• Email address



Once you have entered these details, create a password and confirm it, choose a ‘hint question’ for security purposes: for example – your city of birth. Enter the captcha code and then click on the ‘Register button’.

You will then receive a confirmation email from Passport Seva, with an activation link. Click on the activation link and sign in with your email address and password.

3. After logging in, click on the service ‘Register – Register to apply for passport services’ again.

4. Click the ‘application for applying for ordinary passport’.

5. Next, you will be asked to choose the following:

• Passport type: Fresh passport or passport reissue. For a passport renewal request, select ‘passport reissue’.

• ‘Reissue reason’ – for example: ‘validity expired within three years or due to expire’

• Type of application – normal or tatkal (urgent).

• Type of passport booklet – 36 or 60 pages

6. Next, fill in the following applicant details:

• Given name (First name)

• Surname

• Gender

• Have you ever been known by other names (aliases)? – Yes or no

• Have you ever changed your name? – Yes or no

• Date of birth

• Place of birth

• Is your Place of Birth out of India? – Yes or no

• Region/Country of birth

• Marital status

• Citizenship of India by

- Registration/Naturalisation

- Descent

- Birth

• Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) number or Voter ID (if available) – this is optional

• Employment type

• Educational qualification

• Is either parent (for minors) or spouse a government servant – yes or no

• Is applicant eligible for non-ECR (non-Emigration Check Required) category – yes or no. According to the Indian Embassy helpline – 800 46342 – non-ECR is a category for individuals who have passed tenth grade and have higher education. This means that there is no emigration check required to work in certain countries.

• Do you have a visible distinguishable mark? If you do, you will have describe it in the form.

• Aadhar number (if available) – this is optional

• Next, agree to the terms conditions.

7. After you have completed the application details, click on the next button.

8. For the next section of the passport renewal application, you will have to enter your family details:

• Father’s full name

• Mother’s Full name

• Legal guardians name (if applicable)

• Spouse’s full name (if applicable)

• If you are applying for a minor, you must enter the father’s and mother’s passport number. In case they are not Indian, you must enter the nationality.

9. Next enter the address details. For this section, you enter the address printed on your passport, which should include:

• House number

• Village town or city

• District

• Closest police station. (The Passport Seva Portal has a service on their website called, ‘Know Your Police Station’. You can find the link here: https://portal5.passportindia.gov.in/Online/locatePS . To find the closest police station, you must enter the state and district and enter the captcha displayed and click ‘submit’. You will then find the list of police stations in you area.)

• State

10. Next enter your email address and mobile number

11. After that, enter your emergency contact and address. This includes mobile number and email address.

12. Enter you previous passport details:

• Passport number

• Date of issue

• Expiry date

• Place of issue

12. After you have completed filling out your passport details, the last part of the application process is the ‘other details’ – this is a list of questions and you will have to answer yes or no.

1. If you have any criminal proceedings

2. Convicted by a court in India

3. If you were ever denied or refused a passport

4. Have you applied or been granted foreign citizenship?

5. Have you returned to India on an emergency certificate (outpass)?

Once the application form is complete, you must then review and verify the details and click ‘submit’.

After submitting the application form online, you must take a print out of the form and submit the application in person to the BLS International Services Customer Centre and sign the application form in the presence of a BLS International Services Customer Service officer.

Documents required at the BLS Centre:

Besides submitting the passport renewal application, you will also be required to submit the following documents:

• Original passport copy

• UAE Residence visa page copy

• Two clear passport photos. According to BLS these are the photo requirements for an Indian passport:

- 51mm X 51mm (not older than three months, no uniform) with white background

- Wear dark clothes

- No shadows on the face and neck

- No reflections on the glasses.

You can have your photograph taken at the BLS centre.You may also be required to bring other identification documents, such as Emirates ID or driving licence.

Cost

According to BLS, these are the service fees for renewing a passport:

• For adults – 36 pages: Dh265

• For adults – 60 pages: Dh380

How long does it take to issue a passport?

According to BLS, the passport renewal process can take up to 30 days, depending on the case.

Need to urgently renew your passport? Use the 'Tatkal' service

If you need to travel to India for a medical emergency or if there is a death in the family, your passport renewal can be fast-tracked by the ‘Tatkal’ service. The ‘Tatkal’ service allows you to renew the passport in two working days. However, you must book an appointment with BLS. The charges for the passport renewal through the ‘Tatkal’ service is higher.

BLS Centres in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

Locations:

Mezzanine Floor, M 02, Hamad Obaid Hamad Ahmed Al Mehairi Building Al-Nahyan -2 Behind Vision Links Hotel - Muroor Rd



St 14 / Tasheel - Musaffah - Musaffah Industrial

Dubai

Locations:

Shop No# 13, Ground Floor, Zeenah Building، Opposite to Deira City Center P3 Parking



Premium lounge: 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street, Bur Dubai, Next to ADCB Bank

Sharjah

Location:

Office No.11, Mezzanine Floor, Abdul Aziz Majid Building - King Faisal St – Sharjah

Umm Al Quwain

Location:

Shop No: 14, Al Abdul Lathif Al Zarooni Building (Same building of DIB Bank) King Faizal Road, Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah