Dubai: Have you always had Thailand on your travel bucket list, but never got around to applying for the visa? A new visa programme that has been announced by the country may make it a lot easier for UAE residents to visit the country for a holiday or for work.
The expansion to the visa programme was announced by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 28. However, the effective date of the new measures will be announced upon the completion of final legal procedures, according to the Ministry.
Here are the details announced so far:
A visa for digital nomads: Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)
If your job allows you to work remotely, and you want to make working from the beach a part of your lifestyle, you will soon be able to apply for the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), which will allow you to stay in the country for approximately six months at a stretch, with the option to extend it for the same duration as well.
Eligibility criteria:
• Remote workers/Digital nomads/freelancers
• Participants of activities such as Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sport training, medical treatment, seminars, music festivals, etc.
• Spouses and dependent children of DTV holders
Period of stay – 180 days
(One-time extension of stay at the Immigration Bureau for a period not exceeding 180 days)
Visa Validity: Five years (multiple-entry)
Visa Fee: 10,000 baht (Dh996.31)
Extended visa options for tourists
Nationals of the following countries and territories are entitled to visa exemption for 60 days, where they won't need a visa for the purpose of tourism and short-term business engagements, or for a visa on arrival for 15 days:
• Albania
• Andorra
• Australia
• Austria
• Belgium
• Bahrain
• Bhutan
• Brazil
• Brunei
• Bulgaria
• Cambodia
• Canada
• Czech Republic
• China
• Colombia
• Croatia
• Cuba
• Cyprus
• Denmark
• Dominica
• Dominican Republic
• Ecuador
• Estonia
• Fiji
• Finland
• France
• Georgia
• Germany
• Greece
• Guatemala
• Hong Kong
• Hungary
• Iceland
• India
• Indonesia
• Ireland
• Israel
• Italy
• Jamaica
• Japan
• Jordan
• Kazakhstan
• Republic of Korea
• Kosovo
• Kuwait
• Laos
• Latvia
• Liechtenstein
• Lithuania
• Luxembourg
• Malaysia
• Maldives
• Malta
• Mauritius
• Mexico
• Monaco
• Mongolia
• Morocco
• Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Norway
• Oman
• Panama
• Papua New Guinea
• Peru
• Philippines
• Poland
• Portugal
• Qatar
• Romania
• Russia
• San Marino
• Saudi Arabia
• Singapore
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• Spain
• Sri Lanka
• South Africa
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Taiwan
• Tonga
• Trinidad and Tobago
• Türkiye
• Ukraine
• UAE
• UK
• USA
• Uruguay
• Uzbekistan
• Vietnam
• Armenia
• Belarus
• Bolivia
• Costa Rica
• El Salvador
• Ethiopia
• Kyrgyzstan
• Namibia
• Nauru
• Paraguay
• Serbia
• Seychelles
• Tunisia
• Vanuatu
• Venezuela