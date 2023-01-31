Dubai: If you are booking a flight on a Saudi Arabian airline and have a stopover in the country, you can now apply for a transit visa, free of cost.

In an official statement on January 30, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed that the service was now effective and passengers can apply for the transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines or flynas. The applications would then “be automatically passed to the unified national visa platform at MOFA, to process and issue the digital visa immediately and send it to the beneficiary via e-mail.”

Here are all the details on how you can apply for this transit visa.

Details of the transit visa - You can stay in Saudi Arabia for 96 hours/four days.

- You need to be travelling through Saudi-based airlines – Saudia or flynas.

- The visa is free of cost.

- The visa has a validity of three months. This means that you can apply for the visa up to 90 days before you travel.

- With this visa, you are allowed to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s [PBUH] mosque or attend tourism events.

How to apply for the free 96-hour transit visa through Saudia

1. Visit Saudia.com

2. Select your flight details – the port of departure and arrival and the dates of travel.

You will be provided with a list of the flights based on your preference. Select the flight you wish to take and click on ‘confirm’.

3. You will then receive the details of your route, with the option to ‘Visit Saudi Arabia’. Within this feature, you will get to select two options – ‘Visit Saudi’ or ‘Perform Umrah’. According to Saudia, a free night stay will be offered along with your ticket. You will then be asked for details of where you wish to stop over (Saudi Arabia has six international airports, and depending on your itinerary, you will be given the options available), and for how many days you wish to stay, with a maximum stay of four days.

Image Credit: Screenshot

4. With the transit details added, you will get a fresh list of flights that you can take, considering the stop over. Make your preferred selection.

5. You will then be asked to enter your personal details, like your full name, passport details and contact number. Once you have filled in the details, click on ‘Select seats’.

6. On the next page, you will get the option to apply for a transit e-visa. Click on ‘Get e-visa’.

Image Credit: Screenshot

7. Select whether you wish to transit in Saudi Arabia on your way to your destination, or on the return flight. Select the check box, which confirms that you agree to the service’s terms and conditions. Click on ‘Proceed to application’.

8. You will then be asked to enter the following details:

- Marital Status

- Profession

- Religion.

- Passport number, issue and expiry date.

- National ID number. Here you can enter your Emirates ID number, if you are a UAE resident.

- Country and city of birth.

- Nationality

- Country of residence

- Address

- Medical information – here you will be asked to enter details of whether you have any serious medical conditions or are a Person of Determination.

9. Upload your passport-sized photograph, which meets the requirements mentioned below.

Image Credit: Screenshot

10. Once you have submitted your application for the e-visa, continue with your flight booking, by selecting your seats and any extra services like an extra luggage limit and fast-track check in.

11. Proceed to making the payment.

Once you have made the payment, you will receive the visa and insurance documents via email.

Once you have booked and paid for your flights, the visa is issued almost instantly, as per the websites of the Saudi based airlines. Your Stopover Visa will then be emailed to you.

How can I contact MOFA if I make a mistake in my application? To reach out to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you can call them on +966114077777 or email them on info@mofa.gov.sa

How to apply through flynas

According the call centre of flynas, ticket holders will be able to apply for the visa, once they have completed their booking.

- Once you have made the payment for your booking and received your ticket details, visit flynas.com

- Click on the ‘Manage’ tab on the left of the screen. Enter your PNR (Passenger Name Record) number and the last name. You will be able to find your PNR number on the ticket you receive on your email.

- Once you enter these details, you will find the details of your booking, with options to add on certain services.

- Select ‘Apply for stopover visa’.

- You can then enter your personal details, like your full name, nationality, and contact information; as well as your passport details. Once you have filled in the application form, click ‘submit’.

- According to the flynas website, your visa will then be emailed to you.