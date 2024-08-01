Dubai: If you got married recently, would you need to change your name on your Emirates ID?

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website, yes, you must replace your ID card in case you get married and it leads to a change in your last name. Any change in the card details must be reported to the ICP within one month from the date of change, as per ICP.

How to update details on Emirates ID

According to Shafiq Muhammad, chief supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, the first step in such cases is to get the name changed in your passport.

“Once the passport has been updated, they have to modify the residence visa details. If it is a Dubai visa, this can be done through an Amer centre, and for any other emirates, they can visit a typing centre registered with ICP. After the visa change is approved, the Emirates ID can be changed. The whole process does not take too much time, sometimes it even gets approved in the same day. Otherwise, it may take two to three days at the most,” he said.

How much does it cost?

Modifying visa details - Dh276

Modifying Emirates ID details – Dh487

Required documents

According to Muhammad, when applying for modification of details, you should carry the following documents:

- Sponsor’s original ID

- Your passport for the name change

“It is also advisable to carry your marriage certificate,” he added.

What if there is no change in my name?

In case you get married but there is no change in your name, you may still need to update your visa and Emirates ID, in case your sponsor changes.

“When someone gets married, they may have to change their visa status and marital status. In such cases, you would need to apply for the modification as well,” Adnan Khan, operations manager at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider, told Gulf News.

