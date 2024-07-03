Once you have all these in place, here’s how you can apply for the visa.

Submit the application for visa

There are two main aspects to the visa process – the Emirates ID application and the visa stamping application. Both these have been unified by the UAE government to make the application process easy, so when you submit your application, you will only need to submit it once.

You can complete this step by going online and applying through …

1. The DubaiNow app for Dubai visa holders,

2. The Tamm app for Abu Dhabi visa holders,

3. The app or website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) – the ‘UAEICP’ smartphone application or the icp.gov.ae website.

4. The app and website for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD) - 'GDRFA DXB' smartphone application or the gdrfad.gov.ae website.

You also have several in-person options to apply for the visa, including:

1. Visiting an Amer centre in Dubai. Amer centres manage applicatios on behalf of GDRFAD.

2. Visiting a registered typing centre anywhere in the UAE.

Once you are at the centre, all you need to do is submit the required documents, provide your home address for Emirates ID to be delivered and make the payment.

Documents required:

• Newborn baby’s original passport

• Baby’s passport sized photograph

• Birth certificate

• Labour contract for the sponsor

• Original Emirates ID for the sponsor

If your child was born outside the UAE, the birth certificate needs to be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in your home country, the UAE embassy or consulate in your home country and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

How much will it cost?

Emirates ID application

Administrative fee – Dh50

Application fee – Dh100

Innovation fee – Dh10

Issuance fee – Dh200

Knowledge fee – Dh10

Total: Dh370

You also need to factor in a delivery fee, for the passport to be delivered to your home address, which is approximately Dh35 (not including Value Added Tax – VAT)

Visa stamping

Dh510

You will also need to pay for the visa stamping process. You will get the digital copy of the residence visa sent to you on your registered email address.

How long will it take to get my Emirates ID?