1. Know how long the process will take

According to ICP, the first thing to keep in mind is how long it takes for the physical copy of the card to be delivered to you.

If you have completed your Emirates ID renewal process, it will take almost a week for your Emirates ID to be issued.

2. Verify the shipping details mentioned in the application.

You should also confirm the details of the address you have provided for the Emirates ID to be delivered by checking the copy of the application that is with you. The contact number and address should be published correctly, because failing to do so can lead to delays in the delivery of your card.

3. Follow up on the status of the application

You can also track the application through the Application Number – PRAN – that is printed on your application form. You can also track the application by calling ICP on 600 522222.

According to ICP, you can also contact the courier company mentioned on your application, to follow up on the delivery.

4. Pick up your Emirates ID within 90 days at the most