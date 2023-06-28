Dubai: If you are out and about during the long holiday and are hoping to catch the last Metro back home, there is an easy way to find out when the last train from the station closest to you will be available for the day.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provides commuters with an easy way to check last train timings for different stations and on different routes. The last train timing is not standard, as timings for public transport change depending on whether it is a weekday, weekend, or a public holiday.
An easy way to find out when you can catch the last train is by following these steps:
1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae and click on ‘Public transport’ tab on the menu on top of the screen. If you are using the mobile version of the website, select the menu on the left of the screen and tap on ‘Public transport’.
2. Next, select ‘Metro’ and click on ‘View timetables'.
The website will then provide you with some basic information on the Red Line, Green Line and Branch Line (which extends from the Jabal Ali Station on the Red Line to the UAE Exchange station on Sheikh Zayed Road E11). Go to the ‘Get the last train time’ service. This will be on the right of the screen if you are using a desktop. If you are on your mobile phone, scroll down a little to get to the service.
3. Enter the following details:
- Select the day on which you are travelling.
- Select the line that you will be taking – Red Line, Green Line or Branch Line.
- Select the direction in which you will be taking the Metro (Metro trains operate in two directions, with each line having two terminal stations which you need to refer to. For example, the Green Line stretches from Etisalat Metro Station to Creek Metro station. If you are taking the Metro from a station on the Green Line, you would need to choose which of these two stations you wish to travel towards. The maps at each station clearly lay out the stations on each line.)
- Select your current station.
The system will then give you the exact time the last train will depart from the station for the day.