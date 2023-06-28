1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae and click on ‘Public transport’ tab on the menu on top of the screen. If you are using the mobile version of the website, select the menu on the left of the screen and tap on ‘Public transport’.

2. Next, select ‘Metro’ and click on ‘View timetables'.

The website will then provide you with some basic information on the Red Line, Green Line and Branch Line (which extends from the Jabal Ali Station on the Red Line to the UAE Exchange station on Sheikh Zayed Road E11). Go to the ‘Get the last train time’ service. This will be on the right of the screen if you are using a desktop. If you are on your mobile phone, scroll down a little to get to the service.