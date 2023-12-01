Free Public Parking for three days

Public parking will be free during the Union Day holiday, except for the multi-level parking terminals, from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4, as per the announcement made by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday, November 30.



The parking tariff will resume on Tuesday, December 5.

Dubai Metro hours extended

From November 30 to December 12, the Red and Green Lines will operate from 5am to 1am, the next day.



The service timing of the Metro link bus service will be synchronised with the Dubai Metro operating times and trips.

Dubai Tram

From November 30 to December 12:

• Monday to Saturday – 6am to 1am (the next day)

• Sunday – 9am to 1am (the next day)

Dubai Public Bus timings

As per RTA’s announcement, from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 16 bus routes will be redirected on Sheikh Zayed Road (only towards Abu Dhabi), namely - 10, 15, 21, 7, 8, 83, 91, E101, 98E, 96, 95A, 95, 91A, X94, X92, E102 - and there will be an expected delay in bus services on these routes during the redirection period from 6.30 to 11.30am, in addition to the possibility of some trips being cancelled due to the impact of road diversions.

RTA had earlier announced a temporary traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Abu Dhabi, affecting the stretch between Trade Centre Roundabout and Expo Intersection, from December 1 to December 3, 2023.

The Dubai Bus services will be normal on all other routes, with the following operational hours:

• Friday - 5am to 12.30am (the next day)

• Saturday and Sunday - 6am to 1am (the next day)

• Monday - 4.30am to 12.30am (the next day)

Intercity Bus Routes

These intercity routes from Dubai to other emirates will continue to be in operation:

• E16 from Sabkha to Hatta

• E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• E201 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain

• E303 from Union Station to Al Jubail, Sharjah

• E306 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail, Sharjah

• E307 from Deira City Centre to Al Jubail, Sharjah

• E307A from Abu Hail to Al Jubail, Sharjah

• E315 from Etisalat to Al Muwailah, Sharjah

• E400 from Union to Ajman

• E411 from Etisalat to Ajman

• E700 from Al Ittihad Station to Fujairah

Abu Dhabi

Free Mawaqif parking

Surface parking in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Saturday, December 2, 2023 until 7.59am on Tuesday, December 5, according to an announcement made by the emirate’s public transport authority – Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Abu Dhabi public bus timings

Public bus services in the emirate will operate based on the schedule of weekends and official holidays. You can find the bus schedule online through the ITC website - https://itc.gov.ae/en/pb-bus-service or download the ‘Darbi’ app, which is the emirate’s official public transportation app

Customer happiness centres

ITC’s customer service centres will remain closed throughout the public holiday and will resume work on Tuesday, December 5.

No Darb toll

As per ITC, the Darb toll gate will be free during the Union Day break and will be reactivated on Tuesday, December 5.

Sharjah

Sharjah residents will be exempt from paying public parking fees from Saturday, December 2, to Monday, December 4. Paid parking will resume on Tuesday, December 5.

However, free parking does not include certain areas that are paid parking zones throughout the week. These parking areas will have a yellow board with a blue sign underneath it stating that parking is paid throughout the week in the area, including on public holidays.

Ajman

Free public parking