Key features of the Salama app

Real-time location tracking: Monitor your child's bus journey on an interactive map.

Arrival notifications: Receive alerts when your child's bus is approaching their destination.

Absence reporting: Easily inform the bus supervisor of your child's absence.

Direct communication: Send and receive messages from bus supervisors.

Pick-up and drop-off tracking: Monitor the exact times your child boards and disembarks the bus.

Estimated arrival times: Stay informed about your child's expected arrival at school.

How to register for the Salama App

- Download the app: The app is available on both Apple and Android devices, sign in using your UAE Pass. Ensure your Emirates ID and mobile number are registered with a school in Abu Dhabi to successfully log in.

- Add your child’s details: Enter your child’s full name, bus route, school ID, and Emirates ID number. These details will be verified with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Once the details are confirmed, your child’s profile will appear on the app, allowing you to track their bus journey.

How to track your child’s location

Once your child boards the bus and the bus supervisor marks their attendance, you can monitor their journey on the app’s homepage, complete with live location tracking on an interactive map. You will also receive an estimated arrival time.

Similarly, when your child is on the way to school, the attendant will mark their exit when they disembark. You will receive a notification confirming that they have safely reached school.

Reporting your child's absence

If your child is unwell or unable to attend school for any reason, you can easily inform the bus supervisor through the app. Navigate to your child’s profile, tap on ‘More’, select the reason for absence, whether it’s for pick-up or drop-off, and choose the relevant date. Then, simply tap ‘Submit’.