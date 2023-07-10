Dubai: Waiting at the bus stop and wondering when your bus will arrive? If you regularly travel on Sharjah’s public buses, you can easily find out arrival and departure times in a few minutes on your phone.

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority’s (SRTA) official mobile application, ‘RTA Sharjah’, available for Apple and Android devices, has a special feature which allows public transport users to find out when the next bus is arriving and how much their trip will cost.

The service is free of cost. Here are the details.

How to find out Sharjah bus timings online

First, download the ‘RTA Sharjah’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then follow the steps below:

1. On the homepage, tap on the service titled ‘Journey Planner’.

2. Enter the location details of your trip. You also have the option to enter the name of bus stop, which is clearly mentioned on each bus stop’s information board.

3. You can also select ‘Schedule Your Journey’ to find out the bus timings in the next 15 minutes, 30 minutes and hour.

4. Next, tap ‘Confirm Your Trip’.

5. You will then be able to view the timings for the bus route, the amount of time it will take and an estimate of the fare.

How to search for Sharjah bus timings online Image Credit: RTA Sharjah app How to search for Sharjah bus timings online Image Credit: RTA Sharjah App View gallery as list

Don’t want to wait for your bus in the heat? Here's how to find the nearest sheltered bus stop

The RTA Sharjah app has an online service, which allows commuters to search for the nearest sheltered bus stop.

To avail of this, you must have data or access to WiFi and enable access to your current location in your phone's settings.