Dubai Metro – Red Line

Dubai Metro services are operating normally at the following stations on the Red Line (in both directions):

From Centrepoint station to Expo 2020 station and from Jebel Ali station to UAE exchange, not stopping at the following stations:

- ONPASSIVE

- ⁠Equiti

- ⁠Mashreq

- Energy

Green Line:

At 7.35pm on Friday, April 19, the official RTA account tweeted that service was back on all Green Line stations.

Earlier, the authority had stated that the Metro service is gradually improving to operate normally again. You can check the status of the route you wish to take by using the S’hail app, which has been designed specifically to help public transport users plan their trips in Dubai. To find out how you can easily use this app, click here.

Other services that have resumed normal operations

• Dubai Tram is running smoothly as per its schedule and all stations are operating at full capacity.

• Taxi service is operating normally.

• Bus service is operating normally.

• All vehicle inspection centres are operating normally.

• All customer happiness centres are operating normally.

In its latest update on X, formerly Twitter, RTA announced that commuters can now use Intercity Bus services to Al Ain and Fujairah along the following routes:

- Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Ain Bus Station: E201

- Union Bus Station - Fujairah Bus Station: E700

- Etisalat Metro Station - Muwailah (Sharjah) Bus Station E315

- ⁠Etisalat Metro Station - Ajman Bus Station E411 iba

Roads conditions

According to RTA, the roads are being gradually improved to operate normally again. In a series of posts through the day, RTA announced that the following roads were accessible to traffic:

- Intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Manara Street, in both directions.

- Intersection of Rabat Street and Marrakesh Street (Festival City).

- Oud Metha Road (partially)

- Emirates Road (partially - Al Qudra Intersection)

- Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road

- Al Yalayis Street (partially from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Intersection)

- Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (from Expo Road Intersection to Hessa Street)

- Al Qudra Road (from Emirates Road to Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road)

- Saih al Salam Street

- Al Asayel Street

- Al Khail Road (From Garn Al Sabkha Street to Al Mustaqbal Street)

- Jumeirah Street

- Al Wasl Road

- Sheikh Rashid Road

- Al Nahda Street

- Oman Street