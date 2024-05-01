Dubai: If you have an existing online account with Global Village, there’s good news. You can win four free tickets to the family friendly destination before Season 28 ends on May 5.

All you need to do is visit your profile on the Global Village website – globalvillage.ae, and update it with some basic details. Those who have an account with the website would also have received an email with the offer to win the free tickets, so you can also click on the link sent to you via email.

Once you click on the link, the website will direct you to your profile page, where you will be able to update your profile.

What information do I need to provide?

The page will ask you for some basic details, including your full name, nationality, country of residence, date of birth, email address and telephone number.

You will also be asked if you are married and have children, and if you check the box for ‘yes’ you will be asked some basic details about their names and ages as well. According to the website, this information will help the destination tailor your experience at Global Village to suit you better.

The offer is only available to the first 250 people to update their profile.

Free entry for children

Even if you are unable to make it in time to get the four free tickets, you can enjoy reduced entry prices if you are visiting with little ones. Entry for children up to the age of 12 is free until the end of the season.

Online discounts

It is also beneficial to buy the Global Village tickets online, as it gives you a 10 per cent discount on the tickets, compared to if you buy them at the venue.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

Global Village timings:

• Sunday to Wednesday – 4pm to 12am

• Thursday to Saturday – 4pm to 1am

Location: The attraction is located on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

You can also reach Global Village by public transportation. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates direct bus routes to the family destination. Here are all the bus routes on the dedicated Global Village service within Dubai: