Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 1

• Monday to Thursday – 5.06am to 11.59pm

• Friday – 5.06am to 1.01am

• Saturday – 5.06am to 12am

• Sunday – 8.17am to 11.59pm.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3

• Monday to Thursday – 5.08am to 12.01pm

• Friday – 5.08am to 1.03am

• Saturday – 5.06am to 12.02am

• Sunday – 8.19am to 12.01am

nol Cards and tickets

If you are taking the Metro for the first time, it is important to understand that the ‘nol card’ – which is the official payment option for public transportation in Dubai – comes in four categories. You can buy the tickets at the counter or through the ticket vending machines in the station.

1. nol Red ticket - The red ticket is a disposable paper card, which can be purchased for Dh2. It enables you to make single trips and pay only for the exact trip you travel. However, it is important to note that on this ticket, you can only choose one mode of transport at a time – either the bus, Metro or tram.

2. nol silver card - For a one-time payment of Dh25 (with Dh19 that can be spent on services), the silver card is valid for five years.

3. nol Gold card - The Gold card allows users the ability to access the Gold Class cabins on Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram. To get the card, you need to pay Dh25.

4. nol blue card - This is a personalised card which requires activation and is linked to your Emirates ID. You need to provide your photograph and Emirates ID at the Metro ticket office and pay Dh70 (with Dh20 that can be spent on services).

The nol card is issued by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

How are the Metro fares calculated?

The public transport system is divided into seven zones across the city, and fares are calculated based on the number of zones passed. So, you could switch from a Metro trip to a bus and then a tram and if you are in the same zone, it will be considered as a single trip.

Dubai Metro baggage policy

As per RTA, only two suitcases are permitted per passenger. This includes:

• One large suitcase - Dimensions should not exceed 81cm x 58cm x 30cm

• One small suitcase - Dimensions should not exceed 55cm x 38cm x 20cm

All luggage must be stowed in the dedicated luggage area, which can be found in each cabin.

Does Dubai World Central (DWC) have a Metro station?

The Dubai World Central (DWC) located in the Jebel Ali area, does not have its own Metro station. However, the closest stations are the Ibn Battuta Metro station and Expo 2020 Metro Station.

To reach the Ibn Battuta Metro station or Expo 2020 Metro Station from Dubai World Central (DWC), travel on the F55 bus route, which will cost you around Dh7.50. Alternatively, you can take a taxi from the airport to reach either of these stations and the fare will range from Dh55 to Dh75.