Dubai: If you are travelling abroad and want to rent a car, all you need is your UAE driver’s licence if you are travelling to any one of the many countries that recognise the UAE driving licence.
In fact, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has an online service – ‘Markhoos’, which you can use to find the list of countries where you can drive with your UAE-issued driving licence. However, it is important to note that you can only do so when you are on a visit visa. The process for driving in the country as a resident, if you are planning to move there, may vary from country to country.
List of countries that recognise the UAE driving licence
GCC
Firstly, as a UAE resident with a driving licence, you can easily drive in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, using your UAE-issued driving licence. The countries are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
Apart from these countries, you can also drive in the following countries using your UAE driving licence, when on a visit:
1. Estonia
2. Albania
3. Portugual
4. China
5. Hungary
6. Greece
7. Ukraine
8. Bulgaria
9. Slovakia
10. Slovenia
11. Serbia
12. Cyprus
13. Latvia
14. Luxembourg
15. Lithuania
16. Malta
17. Iceland
18. Montenegro
19. United States of America
20. France
21. Japan
22. Belgium
23. Switzerland
24. Germany
25. Italy
26. Sweden
27. Ireland
28. Spain
29. Norway
30. New Zealand
31. Romania
32. Singapore
33. Hong Kong
34. Netherlands
35. Denmark
36. Austria
37. Finland
38. United Kingdom
39. Turkey
40. Canada
41. Poland
42. South Africa
43. Australia
44. Israel
45. Republic of Azerbaijan
What if I am travelling to a country not on the list?
If the country you are travelling to is not on the list, then you must apply for an International Driving Licence (IDL), which is also referred to as an International Driving Permit (IDP). However, to be able to apply for the licence, you would be required to have a valid local driving licence issued in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the UAE government’s official website – u.ae, you can apply for an IDP through the following entities:
• Automobile and Touring Club of UAE (ATCUAE)
• Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offices
• Emirates Post offices
• Dnata office in Sheikh Zayed Road
• affiliate members of ATCUAE
• Ministry of Interior through the MOI UAE app available on iTunes and Google Play.
For a detailed guide on how you can apply for the IDP through the Automobile and Touring Club of UAE, click here.
Cost and validity
• Dh170 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).
• The permit is only valid for one year.